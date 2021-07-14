MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret swept the baseball awards in the 3A Coastal Conference and also took home the top honor in wrestling.
Josh Mason received the Player of the Year, while Brooks Jernigan accepted the Coach of the Year in baseball, and River Carroll was named the Wrestler of the Year.
Mason was a monster at the plate, hitting .676 with 12 extra-base hits, 16 RBIs and 19 runs scored in 12 games.
He had seven doubles, two triples and three home runs in his sophomore campaign. He posted a .744 on-base percentage and slugged 1.264.
Four other Patriots were named to the all-conference team, including Gage Bohmuller, Bryson Willis, Jarrett Hall and Jaxon Ellingsworth.
West had an undefeated run through the Coastal Conference, going 9-0 to capture the league crown. The Morehead City club went 11-1 overall.
Carroll cruised through the wrestling regular season, conference tournament and regional before capturing his second straight state championship with a win at 170 pounds.
Carroll, who won a 160-pound state title at Swansboro last year, transferred to West for his senior season. He wrapped up his high school career with a 6-4 sudden victory win over Aiden McCafferty of Union Pines.
It was the first overtime match of the season for Carroll who improved to 26-0 with the win. And it was only his second match of the year not decided via pin. The first also came against McCafferty (24-2) in a 7-2 decision during the regular season. McCafferty’s only two losses this year were to Carroll.
Ten other West wrestlers earned all-conference honors, including Jaden McBride (106 pounds), Skyler Oxford (113), Bo Fearing (120), Christian Mezzaroba (132), Jacob Bennett (145), Jaiden Rittenhouse (160), Hiroki Cruz (182), Joshua Knipe (195), Josh Henderson (220) and Isaac McPherson (285).
------------------
Croatan and East Carteret also received all-league accolades in baseball and wrestling.
Croatan had four players make the baseball list in the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference. while East Carteret had three.
Ryan Bellamy, Owen Bellamy, Matt Lasater and Matthew McCray were honored for the Cougars and Mason Rose, Jacob Nelson and Adam McIntosh made the cut for the Mariners.
Croatan went 14-0 to win the Coastal 8 and put up a 14-1 overall mark. East tied with Southwest Onslow for the runner-up spot in the conference with 11-3 records. The Mariners went 13-4 overall.
In wrestling, Croatan’s Cody Raymond (145), Anthony Marello (152), Ryan Lindsay (220) and Zach Linday (285) made the cut, while Jathan Parker (182) was the lone representative for East.
