NEWPORT — Croatan and East Carteret met at Fort Benjamin Park in Newport on Wednesday as both county programs looked to settle into their second week of the spring season.
The Cougars (3-0) defeated the Mariners 9-0, a surprise after the Ocean team graduated its top five netters from last season.
Ty Nickson and Lane Hartman are the team’s top returners after the two rotated in the No. 6 singles spot last year.
Against the Mariners (1-2), Nickson defeated Trey Austin 6-1, 6-0 while Hartman beat Wyatt Nowacek 6-2, 6-3.
Last season, Nickson went 5-0 at No. 6, and Hartman finished 8-0 at the spot. Croatan coach Jim Sheehan noted both players’ high work ethics.
“Ty has really put in the effort, and it shows,” he said. “His game has significantly improved from last year. He knew it would need to with the jump he was going to have to make. And then Lane, he is steady as a rock. He’s going to run everything down and make you play that one extra ball.”
On the East side, the team’s top three netters are all returners, including Aidan Guthrie at No. 3. Austin played the No. 2 spot last season, Nowacek was at No. 5, and Guthrie was not in the starting rotation.
“They bring a lot of experience to the team this year,” East coach Mary Marino said. “Really proud of the work they’ve put in. Trey is an all-around good player. He moves fast around the court. He loves to hit hard, and he loves to hit deep. Wyatt and Aidan are the same. They are all really versatile players who have grown and matured a lot from last year.”
Guthrie lost his match against Croatan’s Jack Balog 6-0, 6-0. The Cougars’ finished out the singles round with a 6-4, 6-2 win from Ian Balog over Charlie Morris at No. 4, a 6-1, 6-3 victory from Ryan Dweikat over Gardner Gooch at No. 5 and a 6-0, 6-1 victory from Jack Melton over Ayush Malhotra.
The Balog brothers are new additions for the Cougars. They transferred in from New Hanover at the beginning of the school year and immediately looked to play crucial roles for the program.
“They’re a very good addition to the team,” Sheehan said. “They assimilated themselves into the program pretty quickly. They’re both young, and they, too, work really hard. They’re two kids we can definitely build around.”
In doubles against East, Croatan’s Hartman and Melton teamed up at No. 1 for an 8-1 victory over Austin and Nowacek.
At No. 2, Nathan Kahramanovic and Eugene Wilson teamed up for an 8-5 win over Guthrie and Morris, and at No. 3, Kirill Hadley and Dylan Tradewell teamed up for a 7-2 tiebreaker win over Gooch and Malhotra.
“It was a competitive match,” Marino said, “but the scores were not indicative of the play. The top one-two-three matches went neck and neck. It could have gone either way for any of them.”
The Croatan match is one of eight on the schedule for East in the month of March, compared to just four last season.
In fact, Marino is pushing the envelope this season with 14 matches on the schedule after the team only played seven for a 2-5 finish last spring. It’s a necessary measure as the Mariners don’t get the benefit of playing in a full conference.
“It’ll pay off,” she said. “It paid off for the women’s team (in the fall), and it’ll pay off for this team. They’re excited about it, probably a little more excited when the weather turns for good. They’re going to be hitting a lot of tennis balls, and they’ll get better. That’s the goal here.”
Marino has 13 on her roster, while Sheehan has 19 in the Cougars’ program. It provides a few logistical challenges, like having to run practices in waves to allow more one-on-one time with the players, but those are challenges he welcomes.
“If you don’t keep them, are they going to continue to practice?” he noted. “Probably not. So, some of them know they may not see the court much this season, but after three matches, all of them have played in two of the three.”
The Cougars will compete in the 3A Coastal Conference again. The program hasn’t lost a league match since Sheehan took over the program in 2013.
“It has been fun,” he said. “It’s been a process to get it where it is now. There is a high expectation, and the kids try to meet that. We keep getting kids who really want to compete. They all get after it. They hate losing more than they like winning.”
Croatan, riding a 53-game win streak in league play, is looking for its seventh straight conference title.
“West has almost everybody back, so we know they’re the ones to beat,” Sheehan said. “I think we’ll surprise some people, though. I think we surprised East Carteret.”
The Mariners’ extensive nonconference schedule has them hitting the road for their next four matches. They won’t be home again until March 31 when they take on Wake Christian Academy, a new opponent for the program.
“We have to share Fort Benjamin with the other county teams,” Marino said, “and it’s really difficult to balance everyone’s schedules and get enough court time for home matches.”
When not competing, Marino says her team is working hard in practice. She’s excited about the positivity and work ethic of this season’s squad and a 1 through 6 lineup she’s encouraged will be competitive.
“Their attitudes are so positive,” she said. “There’s no negativity on this team. These guys are out there hitting balls every afternoon at the school when we’re not playing matches.”
East’s next match will be at Epiphany (1-3) on Monday.
Croatan’s next match will be at Swansboro (1-2) on Tuesday.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 9, East Carteret 0
Singles
No. 1: Ty Nickson (C) def. Trey Austin (EC), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 2: Lane Hartman (C) def. Jack Nowacek (EC), 6-2, 6-3.
No. 3: Jack Balog (C) def. Aidan Guthrie (EC), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 4: Ian Balog (C) def. Charlie Morris (EC), 6-4, 6-2.
No. 5: Ryan Dweikat (C) def. Gardner Gooch (EC), 6-1, 6-3.
No. 6: Jack Melton (C) def. Ayush Malhotra (EC), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Hartman/Melton (C) def. Austin/Nowacek (EC), 8-1.
No. 2: Nathan Kahramanovic/Eugene Wilson (C) def. Guthrie/Morris (EC), 8-5.
No. 3: Kirill Hadley/Dylan Tradewell (C) def. Gooch/Malhotra (EC), 9-8 (7-2).
