HAVELOCK — Croatan got off the schneid in girls soccer Saturday afternoon with an 8-0 triumph over Havelock.
The Cougars entered the contest with a 0-3-1 record and just two goals in their first four games.
“Havelock is missing some kids, so that is disappointing, because we want to be tested,” said Croatan coach Paul Slater, who arrived at halftime of the match after attending his son’s soccer game. Assistant Kalen Perry filled in.
“But overall, it’s good to get a win and score some goals, because that’s what we’ve been lacking,” Slater added.
The Rams had shown improvement with a 2-3-1 mark after going 0-9 last season but were missing three key players, including freshman keeper Kennedie Brantley.
The Cougars doubled their season goal total in the first half alone with four. They had faced a tough nonconference schedule, going up against four winning teams with a combined 18-8-1 record.
In her first game at forward, Kaygan Forsythe scored two goals in the first 20 minutes and ended with a hat trick. Forsythe had scored just one career goal coming into the match.
“We moved her up top, and it paid dividends right away,” Slater said. “She did a great job in training this week. She was worried about not knowing what to do, and I told her to just play.”
Forsythe scored in the fourth minute on a diagonal pass from Cora Taylor, who also notched a hat trick, and then slipped the ball through the keeper’s legs in the 23rd minute.
Forsythe tallied her last score on an assist from Kelsey McAloon in the 52nd minute. McAloon found the net on a header off a Hailey Paul corner kick with just 16 seconds left in the first half.
Taylor scored in the 35th, 64th and 69th minutes with the first netter coming on a Gentry Straub assist.
Sydney Inscoe rounded out the scoring in the 71st minute.
“We were pleased with where we were, but it’s nice to see it on the scoreboard today,” Slater said. “Sometimes you need to have luck, but sometimes you need to create your own luck. We were on the same page. We just needed some confidence.”
Croatan dominated, outshooting the home team 26-4 and enjoying a 7-1 advantage in corner kicks.
“It’s good to come out and get a win,” Slater said. “We had just been really unlucky. We made some changes since last Friday, trying to modify things. I think we are in a good place now, but we don’t play again until next Friday.”
In addition to playing on a Saturday, Slater’s squad has some scheduling quirks in its nonconference slate. The club hadn’t played in eight days when it lined up against Havelock and will now go 10 days before hitting the pitch again at Swansboro on Tuesday, March 29.
“I like the competition in our conference, but I don’t like that there is only six teams,” Slater said. “We couldn’t balance out our schedule because a lot of teams are already in their conference. I get it, it’s the first week of conference, the second week for some teams, and you don’t want to add another game in there.”
Facing Clinton on March 11 (1-0 loss), Havelock on Saturday and then Swansboro on March 29, will give the Cougars just three games in a 19-day stretch. Following the Swansboro match, they won’t play again until Tuesday, April 5 with a trip to Dixon, giving them only four games in 26 days.
“It’s nice to practice, but I’d like to play some games too,” Slater said.
Another scheduling oddity sees Croatan open the season with three straight home games, including a 0-0 tie against Union Pines on March 4, and 3-1 losses to Hunt and New Bern on March 5 and 8, respectively, but they won’t return home until Tuesday, April 12 versus West Carteret.
Here are results of the game:
Croatan................................ 4 4 - 8
Havelock.............................. 0 0 - 0
Croatan Havelock
26 Shots 4
7 Corner Kicks 1
3 Saves 13
3 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
C – Forsythe (Taylor assist), 4th min.
C – Forsythe, 23rd min.
C – Taylor (Straub assist), 35th min.
C – McAloon (Paul assist), 40th min.
C – Forsythe (McAloon assist), 52nd min.
C – Taylor, 64th min.
C – Taylor, 69th min.
C – Inscoe, 71st min.
