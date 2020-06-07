MOREHEAD CITY — A pair of West Carteret wrestlers have been recognized by The Takedown Report.
Jacob Bennett was named to the TDR Top 12 First Team and Jake Reynolds was named to the TDR Top 12 Second Team. Wrestlers from all four classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A) in eastern North Carolina are eligible for the honor.
TDR has named a Top 12 Team for more than 20 years. The coverage area includes schools east of Raleigh. Each wrestler receives a personalized engraved wooden plaque.
Bennett made the first team in the 126-pound slot after going 52-8 and finishing sixth in the state at the 3A tournament.
He was one of just three regional champions in the county and one of just two county wrestlers to win both regional and conference championships. The junior also placed first in three tournaments – West’s Beach Brawl, New Bern’s Swiss Bear and C.B. Aycock’s Falcon Invitational – and took third in Croatan’s Beast of the East.
Reynolds made the second team at 182 pounds after going 32-4 and finishing as the state runner-up. He dropped a 6-2 decision in the 3A 182-pound championship final to North Brunswick’s Bryan Aragao (48-0).
Reynolds missed a portion of the season due to injury but made up for it with a conference championship and a second-place finish in the regional tournament. Earlier in the year, the senior won the Beach Brawl and placed second in both the Swiss Bear and Beast of the East.
Croatan’s Jacob Caldwell (106) and East Carteret’s Ezekiel Jayne (285) received honorable mention nods.
Caldwell went 39-7 and took fourth at the 2A state tournament. He was the other county grappler to win both regional and conference championships. The senior also placed second in the Beast of the East, third in the Swiss Bear and fourth in both Jack Britt’s Boneyard Bash and the Tiger Holiday Classic.
Jayne went 38-7 and placed third at the 1A state tournament.
Jayne claimed second at the regional tournament and won a conference championship. He placed second in both the Beach Brawl and the Swiss Bear.
