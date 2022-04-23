MOREHEAD CITY — The Croatan baseball team had a tough week, losing twice in the Battle for Big Rock event.
The Cougars (9-7-1 overall) lost to South Brunswick 8-2 on Tuesday and fell to First Flight 6-0 on Wednesday. The games were part of a three-day event featuring 15 games among 11 teams, with most games held at Big Rock Stadium and a few at West. The five games scheduled for Monday were rained out.
East Carteret and West also participated, and other visiting teams were Southern Alamance, East Duplin, Havelock, Pamlico County and Riverside-Martin.
Both of Croatan’s opponents were highly-ranked programs in the 3A east division. South Brunswick (16-1) is ranked No. 2 by the state’s RPI ratings, while First Flight (13-5) is ranked No. 9. The Cougars are ranked No. 24 in the division.
Hitting was the challenge all week for the Cougars with just eight total. The biggest one of the week for the team was a two-run home from Sam Hoy against South Brunswick. Croatan only had two hits against First Flight, both singles.
Liam McFadden and Nathan Michalowicz each had a hit in the second game. Hitters in the first game were Jair Marquez Munoz, Matthew McCray, McFadden and Hoy.
First Flight had three batters finish with two hits apiece, led by Noah Kinnisten who went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. South Brunswick was led by Cameron Burgess who finished 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs. Aubrey Smith also went yard to give the game two dingers.
Croatan turned to three pitchers in the First Flight game, with McFadden starting and lasting four innings, Hoy throwing two innings in relief and Seth Boyette closing out the game. McFadden struck out five batters and gave up seven hits and five earned runs.
Jack Gibson was the lone pitcher for First Flight, striking out 11 and walking four with just two hits allowed. South Brunswick’s Aubrey Smith tossed six innings in his team’s win, striking out 13 batters and walking only one.
The Cougars have two more weeks of 3A Coastal Conference play to make up the one-game difference between them in second place at 5-1 and West in first at 6-0. Croatan will host Dixon (5-13 overall, 1-4 conference) on Tuesday, looking for a repeat of the 9-4 win at the Bulldogs field on April 5.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
First Flight..122 010 0 - 6 9 0
Croatan…...000 000 0 - 0 2 3
WP – Bayer
LP – Jensen
First Flight leading hitters: Braddy 2-4, RBI; Kinnisten 2-4, RBI, run; Smeltzer 2-4 (2B), run; Albanes 1-3 (2B), run; Gibson 1-4, RBI; Warner 1-1.
Croatan leading hitters: McFadden 1-3; Michalowicz 1-4.
