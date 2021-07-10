SWANSBORO — There were ups and downs for the Down East All-Star 8U Softball team during the district tournament in Swansboro on June 16-20, but the ups certainly surpassed the downs with a championship to come out of it.
With a hard-fought four victories to no defeats, Down East began its championship run against Havelock in the first game.
Down East jumped out early with a four-run first inning but was held to only one run in the next two. Havelock took advantage of a few errant throws and some good hitting to take a 7-6 lead going into the fourth inning. Going into the fifth and final inning (due to the 1½-hour time limit), the game was tied at 12 apiece.
Down East had the heart of its batting lineup coming up, and there was no holding back, resulting in five more runs on the board and a 17-12 spread. Havelock had the last at-bat and a chance to steal the game, but great defense from Jayden Becton at third base and Addie Davis behind the plate led to great throws to Lilianna Styron at first base to record a three-up, three-down inning to end the game.
Down East then moved on to play Western Carteret which had beaten Pamlico 10-0 in those teams’ opener. The game was a nail-biter from the opening inning. Both teams played stellar defense, only allowing a few runs each inning. Going into the sixth inning, Western was up 7-3, and it looked like they were going to walk away with the win, but Down East was not giving up.
Western got its leadoff batter on first, but Becton and Styron went to work again. They recorded a 5-3-5 double play to clear the bases on the very next at-bat. Carly Morris recorded the third and final out with a great play at shortstop.
Down East had the last at-bat and took full advantage of it. Styron, Morris and Mackenzie Goodwin all had solid at-bats and were able to score to bring the team within one run of the tie at 7-6. Karlyn Ensminger hit a line drive that put her on base with two outs. Becton then hit a bomb that scored Ensminger and tied the game at 7 apiece, leaving Becton on third as the go-ahead run. Karsyn Peppers, the leadoff batter for Down East, was at the plate. She hit the third pitch of the at-bat over second base, scoring Becton and securing the 8-7 win.
The third game in as many days was a matchup between Down East and Newport (the only two teams left in the winners’ bracket). After one inning, the score was tied at 1, but Down East came out in the second firing on all cylinders. They recorded 13 runs over the next two innings, having all but two of their 11 players score at least one run. They held Newport to only three additional runs the rest of the game. Taking the win 14-4, Down East advanced to the championship game on a rainy Sunday, with Tropical Storm Claudette drenching most of North Carolina.
The final day started with a game between Havelock and Newport to set up the final matchup against Down East. Havelock, which had won three games on Saturday to stay in the tournament, secured the 9-8 victory in the pouring rain to advance to the title game.
The sun finally came out, and with a change of field to give the players the best possible conditions, they were ready to play. Havelock scored first with a run in the first inning, but in the bottom half of the frame, Down East scored two of its own with Morris driving in Peppers and Davis. Havelock then scored one in the second and two in the third to take a 4-2 lead going into the fourth.
That’s when Down East once again showed its fighting spirit and determination. Their bats came alive with a four-run fourth that included a three-run homer off the bat of Becton. Then a five-run fifth gave the Down Easters some cushion. Havelock was only able to add two additional runs to their score during those two innings.
With a 10-6 lead and a little breathing room, Down East once again buckled down on defense. Becton recorded the first out with a great throw to Styron at first. Davis fielded a bunt and made a perfect throw to Styron to record the second out. The third and final out was fielded by Ensminger who pulled Styron off the bag, but a dive back to the bag ended the game.
Down East then traveled to New Bern the next weekend for the state playoffs where the team placed third, but its supporters had to feel as though they should have won a state title since the top two teams came from Davidson County, which normally plays in the western state tournament. But since there weren’t enough teams in the western region, they had no district playoffs. Consequently, the two Davidson County teams were invited to participate in the eastern region state playoffs and placed 1-2 with Down East finishing third.
