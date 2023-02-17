MOREHEAD CITY — There have been times when Emily-Grace Phelps didn’t know if she’d play softball again.
The West Carteret senior has missed two of her three varsity seasons with injuries.
“I wasn’t too sure about it some days, but I’m glad I’ve made it to this point,” she said. “It’s an accomplishment that I’m proud of.”
Despite her limited time on the field, Phelps will continue her career at Wake Technical Community College. Her travel ball coach, Pete Rose, doubles as coach of the Eagles.
“I decided to come out to one of his practices, and he asked me at the end if I wanted to join them,” Phelps said. “I fell in love with the coaching staff.”
She also considered William Peace, Barton and Pitt Community College.
Phelps missed her freshman season with an ACL injury and missed her junior campaign with a torn rotator cuff.
“She’s continued to play the sport she loves and work through it when most people would have hung them up by now,” West coach John Barnes said. “She’s got the opportunity to play in college, which is great, with a familiar coach that she has played a fair amount of travel ball with.”
When Phelps got on the field as a sophomore, she showed what she is capable of, batting .467 with a .515 on-base percentage, 10 RBI, eight runs and a double in 14 games. The Patriots went 11-3 overall in the coronavirus pandemic amended schedule and 9-1 in the 3A Coastal Conference to capture the league title.
“I really think we’ll see her best this season, because I think this is the first season she’s going to be 100% healthy,” Barnes said. “I think she has the potential to be a really good hitter. She’s a really strong kid. We are hoping big things for her this season.”
Phelps’ ACL injury was a bit of fluke as she suffered it playing football as a member of the school’s ROTC. The surgery kept her out for her freshman campaign. The rotator cuff injury came well before her junior season, but she played through it until it was time to get surgery, causing her to miss the entire year.
“I wasn’t exactly happy about it because I knew how hard it was to recover from the ACL, but I knew what I had to do to get through it and had a positive mindset about it,” she said.
Although she would have preferred to be on the field over the past three years, Phelps said her injuries have given her a proper perspective.
“I appreciate it more having missed so much,” she said. “Sometimes I sort of take it for granted, and then I have these injuries and I realize how much I miss it. I just want to get back on the field and join my teammates and enjoy it.”
Phelps plans on majoring in welding at Wake Tech with hopes of pursuing a career in metal art.
“I love art,” she said. “I like working with my hands. I did a class last semester at the college here, and it gave me the idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.