MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret's Briggs Cloutier makes the News-Times Swimmer of the Year honor a family affair and provides the first male student-athlete other than Croatan grad Will Barker to collect the accolade.
Barker won the title for the first three years of the honor.
Cloutier joins his sister Addie as the Swimmer of the Year by matching her with 11 medals in the postseason.
He was part of the lone state championship in the county this winter.
He joined Cooper Law, Colton Ellis and Cameron Johnson in the 200-yard freestyle relay to win in 1 minute, 31.99 seconds. Rockingham was nearly a full second behind in second place in 1:32.82.
Cloutier added a couple of third-place finishes to his day, timing in at 21.91 in the 50-yard freestyle and 47.50 in the 100-yard freestyle.
He also joined Kai Taylor, Ellis and Johnson in the 200-yard medley relay to take seventh in 1:45.89.
Points from those events helped West finish fifth in the team standings.
At the regional meet, Cloutier collected three silver medals and one gold.
The quartet of Law, Ellis, Johnson and Cloutier won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:33.89.
Cloutier took second in both the 50-yard freestyle in 22.15 and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.91. The 200-yard medley relay of Ellis, Taylor, Johnson and Cloutier was the runner-up in 1:45.28.
Cloutier racked up three wins and a second-place finish at the conference meet, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 22.12, the 100-yard freestyle in 49.02, and joining Law, Ellis and Johnson to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:36.12. The 200-yard medley relay team of Lukas Taylor, Kai Taylor, Johnson and Cloutier took second in 1:48.17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.