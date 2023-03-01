MOREHEAD CITY — West Carteret hoops trio of Cason Collins, Adam Cummings and Worth Stack have put up good numbers this year.
Collins’ number is a 4.60, Cummings’ is 4.58 and Stack’s is 4.57.
Those aren’t the senior’s scoring averages, rebounds, assists or steals per game, either. It’s their GPAs.
During the basketball season, the seniors were also ranked No. 1, 2 and 3 in the 2023 graduating class of 227 students.
“They are anomalous and they are awesome,” West Athletic Director Michael Turner said. “It’s just one more piece of an avalanche of data that supports why we do education-based athletics. Our athletes graduate, the kids behave and they make good grades. It’s one more layer of character development that takes place at the school.”
All three seniors were standouts for the basketball program this season. Stack was close to averaging a double-double with 11.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. He also went 8-0 on the tennis court last spring and will play at the No. 4 spot this season.
Cummings averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game as a senior. He also starred on the football field with 46 catches for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns and went 7-1 as tennis team’s No. 2 netter last spring. He’ll play at No. 1 this season.
Collins averaged 7.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game on the court, and in the fall, was an all-conference soccer player who scored twice as a midfielder.
While there has been an effort to place less emphasis on class rankings recently, there is no denying the extraordinary achievements of the group, especially in the face of a high school career severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
For this particular trio, high school sports have been about so much more than wins and losses.
It has been about late-night study sessions on long bus rides home from jayvee games, working with teachers to find the right classes to fit a hectic schedule and competing with their teammates in the classroom as much as on the court.
Having athletes as three of the top students in a graduating class is already notable, but having all three on the same roster is extraordinary. Add to that, the West varsity boys program includes two more top-10 students in Moksh Thakore and Davis Starling.
This season hasn’t been a total aberration either. Last year’s varsity boys basketball team had a combined GPA that ranked No. 3 in the state for boys programs across all classifications.
“They’ve all made what they’re doing the cool thing,” Turner said. “It wasn’t always cool to work hard and do well. It’s dudes like these that help change that image.”
Turner pointed to the support system in place for the trio, namely the teachers at the school, the players themselves and their families.
Collins agrees, explaining that his teammates have been one of his biggest influences.
“One thing that has helped me is surrounding myself with other guys who think like me,” he said. “Between Adam and Worth, and other teammates like Moksh and Davis, we stay competitive and driven. We all work hard and push each other.”
Collins called sports his “greatest teacher,” noting that it served as a daily getaway from the grind of academics. Stack pointed out that the motivation to play sports bled into the other areas of his life.
Student-athletes are expected to keep their grades up, but Cummings emphasized the connection between the effort needed for top grades and that of being a top athlete.
“Most people would think if you’re always busy with sports you can’t put in the time and effort into being a good student, but I think it’s the opposite,” he said. “If you can put in the effort to being a great athlete, it’s the same thing in the classroom. It’s about how much time you put into it.”
All three boys have found it easier to balance the two as they have gotten older.
“When you’re a freshman, everything is new,” Cummings said. “High school is huge and you’re trying to figure everything out. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten better at time management and how to get all of my work done.”
Time management was the No. 1 skill each senior pointed to as a requirement to excelling in both areas of high school.
“It’s all about making sure you get everything done early,” Stack said. “If you procrastinate, you might end up with a big assignment due the same night as a game, and that’s not fun at all. Getting out ahead of things is the best way to do it.”
All of them remembers the long bus rides home from away games, especially as freshmen and sophomores before they had their driver’s licenses.
“Some days would be tough those years,” Stack said. “For jayvee sometimes, you’d leave the school at 2 p.m. and wouldn’t be back until 8. You’d have to get right to homework when you get home.”
Sometimes, keeping up with grades meant working closely with teachers. Each player sang the praises of a handful who helped pave the way for their academic success.
All three recognized Mark Thompson, the school’s boys and girls tennis coach, a computers teacher and the leader of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) club.
The trio has a mutual interest in studying business in college. Cummings will be at UNC Chapel Hill in the fall, Stack will be at N.C. State and Collins will be at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. with the chance to continue playing basketball on an academic scholarship.
Each senior didn’t hesitate to point out the extra effort it took week in and week out to maintain such a high level of academic and athletic achievement was more than worth it.
“Sports achievements are great,” Stack said, “and I know I’ll look back in 30 years and remember those big moments, but I won’t be where I’m at in 30 years because of sports. It’ll be because of my work in the classroom.”
