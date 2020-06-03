RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services released a set of guidelines for high school and youth non-contact sports to resume in phase two of the state’s reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Non-contact sports where participants can maintain social distancing or close contact is limited and brief: baseball, softball, tennis, golf, track and field and swimming. Contact sports such as football, soccer, wrestling, basketball and lacrosse are not yet allowed.
For the contact sports, the state recommends activities be limited to “athletic conditioning drills and practices in which dummy players, sleds, punching bags and similar equipment are used but athletes are not playing the actual sport.”
The guidelines strongly recommend athletes, coaches, staff and participants wear a cloth face covering when not directly engaged in physical activity or when they may be less than 6 feet from others.
During phase 2 of the state’s reopening, mass gathering limits suggest no more than 10 people allowed indoors and no more than 25 people allowed outdoors.
Administrators are encouraged to close or mark off all common seating areas like dugouts and bleachers or other areas that promote individuals gathering in groups; clearly provide 6 feet floor markings on sidelines, waiting lines and other areas where there may be a group of people; designate and arrange specific equipment for use that is properly spaced at 6 feet apart; and consider workouts in groups/pods of individuals with the same group always working out together, including weight training, to limit exposure should someone become sick.
They are also asked to remind individuals not to shake hands, give high fives or fist bumps.
Individuals should also refrain from any unnecessary physical contact with coaches, officials and should modify communication and avoid up-close, face-to-face communication.
Administrators should schedule games to include adequate buffer times between games to allow athletes, coaches and staff to enter and exit the facility with limited interaction.
Where possible, they should provide separate and clearly marked points of entry and exit for spectators, and when sinks or showers are not 6 feet apart, consider limiting use to every other sink or shower so individuals can maintain social distancing while using.
Alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60 percent alcohol) should be readily available.
Personal training services and fitness coaching should practice social distancing to the extent possible. When these services require physical contact between coach and athlete, participants should wash hands immediately prior to and following the contact, and face-to-face contact should be minimal.
Administrators should promote frequent use of handwashing and hand sanitizer for athletes, coaches, staff and participants, including requiring handwashing upon arrival, after contact with other individuals, after performing cleaning and disinfecting activities and frequently throughout the sports program or activity.
They should perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas (e.g., doors, doorknobs, rails, lockers, dressing areas) and fitness and sports equipment with an EPA approved disinfectant for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and increase disinfection during peak times or high customer density times.
They should limit sharing of equipment and assign individual equipment (e.g., batting gloves, catcher’s equipment, discs, racquets, balls) to avoid sharing between participants. Towels should also not be shared.
Individuals should be reminded to bring their own water bottles, and that those water bottles not be shared.
The use of hydration stations (water cows, water troughs, water fountains) should be limited, and disposable cups or labeled water bottles for individuals should be provided when using any water fountains.
If water or food is offered at any event, pre-packaged boxes or bags for each attendee and labeled water bottles or disposable cups should be provided instead of a buffet or family-style meal and shared water coolers/fountains.
Conducting regular screening for symptoms can help reduce exposure. Athletes, coaches, staff and participants should be encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. More information on how to monitor for symptoms is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
It is recommended that administrators have a plan in place for immediately removing athletes, coaches, staff and participants from activity or the sports setting if symptoms develop. Athletes, coaches, staff and participants who have symptoms when they arrive or become sick during the day should immediately be separated from other athletes, coaches, staff and participants and sent home.
Conducting symptom screening of athletes, coaches, staff and participants at the beginning of the sports activity will result in immediately sending symptomatic athletes, coaches, staff and participants home to isolate.
If applicable, signage should be posted at the main entrance requesting that people who have been symptomatic with fever and/or cough not enter.
If applicable, administrators should establish and enforce sick-leave policies to prevent the spread of disease, including enforcing employees staying home if sick, encouraging liberal use of sick leave policy, expanding paid leave policies to allow employees to stay home when sick.
Per CDC guidelines, if an athlete, coach, staff or participant has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or is presumed positive by a medical professional due to symptoms, they should be excluded from sports program or activities until: no fever for at least 72 hours since recovery (without the use of fever-reducing medicine) and other symptoms have improved (e.g., coughing, shortness of breath) and at least 10 days have passed since first symptoms.
Per CDC guidelines, if an athlete, coach, staff or participant has been diagnosed with COVID-19 but does not have symptoms, they should remain out of sports activity until 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 diagnostic test, assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.
Administrators should require symptomatic athletes, coaches, staff and participants to wear masks until leaving the facility. Designated personnel following CDC guidelines should implement cleaning and disinfecting procedures once sick employee leaves.
They should provide athletes, coaches, staff and participants with information on help lines to access information or other support in reference to COVID-19, e.g. 211 and Hope4NC Helpline (1-855-587-3463).
