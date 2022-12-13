OCRACOKE — The Croatan girls basketball team upped its overall record to 4-3 on Friday with a 63-17 win at Ocracoke.
The 63 points is a season high for the Cougars who previously defeated the Dolphins (2-6) by 42 points, 52-10, on Nov. 19.
The rematch was the Cougars’ first win of the month after losing back-to-back games last week. They opened this week with a trip to Spring Creek (3-1) on Monday.
They will play two more tough opponents this week when they host Southside (6-0) on Thursday and then travel to Northside-Pinetown (5-1) on Friday.
