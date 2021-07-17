HBO Maxx released “Space Jam: A New Legacy” on Friday, and I’m hoping it signals a return to the sports movie genre.
Sports movies are rare these days, or at least how I remember them growing up. The spectrum of sports has widened, rightfully so, making room for movies like “I, Tonya” about figure skating, “Queen of Katwe” about chess and “Creed” about boxing.
The saturation of superhero movies and the changing cultural perspective of sports has caused a shift away from the core four professional sports in the United States – football, basketball, hockey and baseball.
In the first decade of the 21st century, we got football films like “Remember the Titans” (2000) “Friday Night Lights” (2004), “We Are Marshall” (2006) and “The Blind Side” (2009). In the 2010s, the highest-grossing films were the disappointing “Draft Day” (2014) and “Concussion” (2015).
Baseball saw a similar shift from an era that saw “Moneyball” (2011) and “42” (2013) in the first part of the decade and then absolutely nothing during the back half. The highest-grossing baseball movie after 2015 has been “The Phenom,” a film starring Paul Giamatti and Ethan Hawke that made a little over $100,000.
Sports movies are typically inherently family-friendly, but the recent releases have been increasingly adult-focused. In basketball, “The Way Back” with Ben Affleck is a promising return to the genre since “Coach Carter” (2005), “Glory Road” (2006), “Semi-Pro” (2008) and whatever “Thunderstruck” (2012) with Kevin Durant was.
Now, we’re seeing streaming services release instantly available movies like “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Early reviews are pretty brutal, but the LeBron James-led film will still make a ton of money and meet a glaring demand as a kid-targeted sports film starring one of the most recognizable athletes in the world.
Sports movies are a different breed now than they were in the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s, but there are plenty of classics available streaming if you’re looking to get back to the glory days.
This week, I’m breaking down my favorite basketball movies. As I did with baseball and hockey in recent weeks, I’ll highlight a drama, a comedy and a kids movie.
Starting with the drama category, I had to go with “He Got Game.” Growing up as a 90s kid, I never got to see the “Hoosiers” era of hoops in action. The game was massively different during the Jordan era, and the Denzel Washington-led film reflected the culture and challenges facing the game better than anything else I’ve seen. I also looked hard at “Love and Basketball,” but there was just more hoops action in the Spike Lee-directed “He Got Game.”
In the 1998 movie, Washington’s character, Jake Shuttleworth, is in prison for accidentally killing his wife when he’s tasked with convincing his son, Jesus, played by NBA All-Star Ray Allen, to attend a political figure’s alma mater. The father-son relationship is not a healthy one and serves as the main obstacle for Shuttleworth who could have his sentence commuted if he succeeds. The son, meanwhile, faces an onslaught of recruitment bribes while navigating the rocky relationship with his father. It culminates in a one-on-one game between the two men that helps Jesus finally come into his own.
In the comedy category, there’s no other answer than “White Men Can’t Jump.” The film, starring Woody Harrelson, Wesley Snipes and Rosie Perez, raked in $76 million, second only to “Space Jam” for hoops movies. It helped redefine the sports genre, transitioning fast-talking 90s audiences from films like “The Natural” (1984), “Hoosiers” (1986) and “Field of Dreams” (1989) in the 1980s to the 1990s era of “Rudy” (1993), “Jerry Maguire” (1996) and “Varsity Blues” (1999).
In the Ron Shelton-directed “White Men Can’t Jump,” Harrelson’s character, Billy Hoyle, is a hustler, going to courts knowing he’ll be underestimated by black players because he’s white. He teams up with Snipes’ character, Sidney Deane, and the pair go on an epic run of hustling while Hoyle evades the mobsters he owes money to. Harrelson and Snipes are both really believable as hoopsters, and the trash-talking at the fictional Venice Beach courts is top-notch.
The 1990s was the best decade for sports movies, and you can’t change my mind. Not only did we get a handful of great dramas and comedies, amazing kids movies were being released every year. None was more of a phenomenon than “Space Jam,” which remains the highest-grossing basketball movie ever with $90 million in gross profit. Michael Jordan was in the middle of a three-championship run with the Chicago Bulls, and no one in the world was bigger. The movie was released in March 1997, less than a year after the Hall of Famer’s Bulls put up a then-record 72 regular season wins.
In the movie, Jordan teams up with Looney Tunes characters in a world where where live action meets animation. Malevolent aliens steal the “talent” from NBA stars Muggsy Bogues, Larry Johnson, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing and Shawn Bradley to defeat the Jordan-led “Toon Squad” in a bid for the fate of the world. Comedians Bill Murray and Wayne Knight make the movie fun for anyone to watch, but this film really tapped into what a kids sports movie could be at its peak.
