BEAUFORT — The East Carteret boys basketball team put on a clinic Friday in a 73-37 victory over Northside-Pinetown.
The Mariners (9-4 overall) moved to 4-0 in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference while the Panthers (7-5) fell to 0-3 in the league.
“That was a good one,” East coach Daniel Griffee said. “I wasn’t expecting that because we had a tight one with them last time. If that wasn’t our top performance of the season, it has to be in the top two or three. I can’t think of a better one.”
East led by three points in the fourth quarter in the first matchup with Northside before finishing on a 22-6 run to win 78-59.
Only the first quarter was competitive in the rematch with the home team outscoring the visitors 19-8 in the second quarter to take a 17-point lead into the break.
“It was tight in that first quarter,” Griffee said. “They came out and they had a good game plan with that zone press. Once we adjusted to it, Charles (Matheka) shot the lights out. You could tell he was in the zone. And Shamel (Baker) was working well down low, getting the ball inside.”
Matheka hit five three-pointers and scored a game-high 26 points. He opened with seven points in the first quarter and then put up eight apiece in the next two before finishing with three in the fourth.
Baker had 17 at halftime and ended the night with 21.
It was defense, however, that paved the way to the victory as Griffee’s squad held the Panthers to a season-low 37 points – they’re previous low was 56.
“Our press was working really well,” he said. “Our defensive scheme where we would show one and go with another one, pressure, zone press, soft press, we were mixing it up well.”
The third may have been the Mariners’ best quarter of the season as it obliterated Northside 21-2 with six players scoring, including Josef Lawrence, who put up all five of his points in the frame.
“The best thing was, we have not come out in the third quarter and put somebody away, but we put the hammer down tonight,” Griffee said. “Hopefully we can carry it into next week because it’s a big week.”
The Panthers didn’t have a player score in double figures with Quay Artis putting up a team-high seven.
After winning its last two games by similar scores – East beat Lejeune 76-38 on Tuesday – the Beaufort squad will take on fiercer competition in its next two games.
The Mariners will travel to Jones Senior (9-4, 1-3) on Tuesday and then visit Pamlico (8-7, 3-0) on Friday. They beat the Trojans 83-77 on Monday, Jan. 24 and have yet to face the Hurricanes this season.
“Both are away and will be tough,” Griffee said. “We need those two.”
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
Northside......................... 15 8 2 12 - 37
East Carteret.................... 21 19 21 12 - 73
NORTHSIDE (37) – Artis 7, Boyd 6, Braddy 6, Cooper 5, Beltran 4, Fuell 3, DeHoog 2, Cahoon 2, Johnson 2.
EAST CARTERET (73) – Matheka 26, Baker 21, Nelson 7, Gray 6, Lawrence 5, Shelton 4, Stubbs 2, Doans 2.
