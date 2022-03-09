EAST CHEERLEADERS WIN TITLE

East Carteret wins the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cheerleading championship on Saturday. Members of the team are, left to right: front row, Laura Kelly, Emma Cape, Brynna Bates, Andralyn Livingston, K’ryah Reels, McKenna Sinkler, Trish Holt, Carrie Baker, Callie Bernauer; back row, Lilly Allen, Allie Murray, Nora Catherine Willis, Emma Beierwaltes, Ava Somers, Meadow Kaiser, Linden Campbell-Godfrey, Jadeyn Gaskill, Alisha Tosto, and Daisy Beck. (Contributed photo)

