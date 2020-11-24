While closely monitoring the surging coronavirus pandemic and its impact on prep sports, the N.C. High School Athletic Association has to also face realignment, which begins next fall.
Historically, the NCHSAA used a model of 25-25-25-25 percentages to break up the four classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A), before the latest realignment when it broke it up 20-30-30-20, making the 2A and 3A divisions stacked with teams and talent.
The association is going back to the previous years’ models, but realignment, which takes place every four years, will surely be different this go round.
Instead of relying solely on ADM (Average Daily Membership) and geography, a number of other factors will come into play due to the pandemic.
ADMs will now account for 50 percent of a realignment score.
The other two 25-percent parts of the realignment score include a three-year average of Wells Fargo Cup standings and a three-year average of Identified Student Percentages.
The Wells Fargo Cup recognizes high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications.
The Identified Student Percentage is the percentage of students at a school that receive government assistance as established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
HighSchoolOT.com’s Nick Stevens, who is the state’s top projection analyst when it comes to realignment or the playoffs, has done the math, and it portends big changes for the county athletic programs.
Thanks in part to Croatan’s performances in the Wells Fargo Cup, which it won in 2019-2020 to become the only county athletic program to ever capture a Cup, the Cougars are projected to move up to 3A.
Croatan, the Wells Fargo Cup runner-up last year and a top-five finisher for seven consecutive years, has been 2A since the school started in 1998.
On the minus side, should they move up to 3A, the Cougars’ days of routinely finishing that high would likely be over. And their domination in certain sports like wrestling, cross country, and track and field, as well as recent successes in football, girls basketball and boys and girls soccer, would also be tested.
On the plus side, gate receipts, travel and scheduling would be grand.
If Croatan were to be put in a conference with the closest 3A teams, it would be a part of a nine-team conference including West Carteret, Swansboro, Havelock, Dixon, Jacksonville, Northside-Jacksonville, White Oak and Richlands.
The Cougars’ longest road trips would be 43 miles to Dixon and 44 miles to Richlands. They now travel 69 miles to Pender and 72 miles to Trask.
Eight league opponents also means they would only need to find a few nonconference matchups each year.
And can you imagine the visiting crowds every year from schools like West Carteret, Swansboro and Havelock? Imagine a matchup with West Carteret in the final regular season game with a conference championship on the line.
West would be in hog heaven in this league, trading its current six-team makeup where it constantly struggles to find nonconference matchups. It would add Croatan, Dixon, and Richlands, which would all make for more natural league rivalries.
Just think of the soccer in that league. Talk about a murderers’ row. It would arguably be the best 3A soccer conference in the state.
Wrestling would also be wicked strong, as would cross country and track and field.
Stevens has East Carteret staying 1A, but just barely. The Mariners would be one of the top four schools in the classification based on its realignment score.
Despite being in a league that would require some travel, East would likely welcome the change after struggling a bit in a 1A/2A eight-team conference split that features five 2A teams.
If the Mariners were to be put in a seven-team league with the closest 1A teams, its conference would include Pamlico, Jones Senior, Lejeune, Northside-Pinetown, Southside and Pender.
Pamlico, Jones, and Lejeune are natural rivals and have been historically for many years. East has also been included in leagues with Northside, Southside and Pender in recent years. Those latter three schools would mean plenty of travel, but earning conference championships would again be more attainable in many sports.
The NCHSAA will release a draft proposal of new conferences on Dec. 10, following a review by the realignment committee.
Schools will have until Jan. 8 to submit concerns or requests for changes to the draft. A second draft will be issued Jan. 14, with appeals due by Jan. 21 from schools. A third draft will be issued on Feb. 4, with any final appeals due by Feb. 10.
The NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on the final realignment plan in March.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
