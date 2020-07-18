MOREHEAD CITY — While the N.C. High School Athletic Association pushed its fall season back by a month this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, other state associations have also taken steps to adjust their fall prep schedules.
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has announced that high school fall contact sports, including football and boys soccer, will be postponed until at least the spring semester. The move, based on a spike in coronavirus cases, made the state the first to definitively push back football to the spring.
The District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) has postponed interscholastic activities until January 2021. Under this plan, winter sports season practices would begin Dec. 14 with games starting Jan. 4.
Texas and its University Interscholastic League (UIL) have yet to take measures at the state level, but some school districts have made moves.
Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in the state and the seventh largest in the country with nearly 210,000 students, announced it would begin its school year on Sept. 8 with a virtual format. The district did not make it clear if athletics would return when face-to-face instruction would be allowed on October 19.
The Fort Bend Independent School District, the seventh-largest district in Texas, will begin the school year with online learning only and without extracurricular activities. The district announced it would phase in face-to-face instruction with small groups, leaving indefinite timelines for starting athletics. Fort Bend ISD includes 11 high schools southwest of Houston. As of April, the district served over 78,000 students.
Dallas County, which includes 15 public school districts and 55 high schools, announced it would not start the fall sports season on time.
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) recently presented three options for the return of high school sports, none of which includes football in the fall.
The three options include:
1) Leave all sports in current seasons. Only golf and cross country (both low and moderate contact risks sports) would be allowed to play. Football, field hockey, volleyball and cheerleading (all high-risk sports) would be canceled.
2) Switch fall and spring seasons. Track and field, tennis, soccer, baseball, and softball (all low and moderate contact risk sports) would be allowed to play in the fall.
3) Delay all sports and adopt the Condensed Interscholastic Plan. The season alignment would be winter sports from Dec. 14-Feb. 20 with the first contest date on Dec. 28; fall sports from Feb. 15-May 1 with the first contest date on March 1; and spring sports April 12-June 26 with the first contest date on April 26.
The S.C. High School League (SCHSL) recently denied a proposal that would have moved baseball and softball to the fall and football to the spring season. The executive committee voted to accept the plan from the SCHSL that will push the start of fall practice from July 31 to Aug. 17 then start a seven-game football season on Sept. 1 with reduced playoffs.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) is still planning to start sports in the fall but not until Oct. 1. The football season will be only six games instead of the traditional 10.
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced the start date for the fall high school sports season is delayed to Sept. 21, and there will be no regional or state competition in 2020-21.
Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, Tennessee, Vermont, Washington and West Virginia have also delayed their fall seasons.
Summer sports have also been impacted.
Iowa is the only state that features high school baseball and softball in the summer.
Twenty-five baseball teams and 20 softball teams have encountered some type of exposure to COVID-19.
The postseason starts this week. The state's top-ranked Class 4A baseball team, Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines), has ended its season after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.
