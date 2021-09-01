MOREHEAD CITY — The West Carteret volleyball team won its second straight match on Thursday, defeating West Craven 3-0 at home.
The Patriots (2-2) dominated 25-17, 25-5, 25-14 to capitalize on a 3-0 win over East Carteret the previous Tuesday. They will play the Eagles (0-2) again on Wednesday, Sept. 8 on the road.
Megan Kenon led the West offense with 11 kills, and she was strong at the net with seven blocks. Courtney Tyndall had seven kills, three serving aces and nine digs, Grayson Edward tallied five kills and four blocks, and Katelyn Starling finished with five kills.
Dylan Day tallied 14 assists, 10 digs and five aces, Megan Mansfield put up 18 assists and seven digs, Emma Nicholson had nine digs, and Ann Pierce Jackson finished with five blocks.
The Patriots will be on the road today against New Bern (3-0). They lost 3-0 in the first match against the Bears on Aug. 17.
