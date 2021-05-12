BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls soccer season came to a familiar ending Tuesday in the 1A regional final.
The Mariners lost to Franklin Academy in the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons with a 3-0 defeat just one game short of the 1A state final.
“We’re going to 2A next year … and they are coming with us,” coach Antonio Diaz said. “We’re like Siamese twins. I thought by moving up to 2A, we would get rid of them, but no. We might still face them again.”
Third-seed Franklin Academy (12-0) moves to the 1A state final where it will face sixth-seed Community School of Davidson (17-0) on Saturday.
The Mariners lost 2-1 on penalty kicks to Community School of Davidson in the 2014 state final to begin a seven-season run of playoff losses to charter schools.
The next four postseason defeats came against Franklin Academy, falling 2-1 in the third round (2015), 3-1 in the fourth round (2016), 3-0 in the third round (2017), and 2-1 in the fourth round (2018). Raleigh Charter then defeated East 4-0 in the third round in 2019. There was no season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mariners were the last traditional program standing both this season and in 2014. They were one of two left standing in the fourth round (final eight) in 2018 and one of three left standing in the fourth round in 2019.
“We’re the only one, or one of the only ones left most years,” Diaz said. “I wish they had rings for us as the traditional school champion.”
Top-seed East closed this season with an 8-8-1 record and a regional runner-up finish after making its second trip to the final four.
“I know the girls are upset, but I told them there are not many of those kinds of trophies in our school,” Diaz said. “This was a history-making season.”
Franklin Academy advances to the state final for the fifth straight season. The Patriots are 1-3 in their previous trips, winning a state title in 2017.
Franklin Academy and Community School of Davidson will make it an all-charter school state final for the sixth straight season. If not for East in 2014, it would be eight in a row. A charter school has won seven consecutive state championships.
The Mariners couldn’t have asked for a better start in the regional final as freshman Tiana Staryeu put a shot on goal that was saved by Abigail Bruce just 26 seconds into the contest. Kenliana Dixon then shot high on a Staryeu corner kick in the 13th minute, and Staryeu had another shot saved by Bruce in the 18th minute.
The home team didn’t put another shot on goal for 33 minutes.
“We had chances, but none of the chances were a clear shot,” Diaz said. “We were never comfortable. They put so much pressure on us, and we couldn’t get anything out of corner kicks.”
The Patriots outshot East 8-3 in the first half and 7-3 in the second to hold a 15-6 advantage, as well as a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.
East keeper Samantha Lewis had nine saves in the contest.
Grayson Kelly scored her 20th goal of the season in the 27th minute on a free kick after a handball call on the Mariners.
East was threatening with less than a minute to go in the first half when Megan Hughes quickly flipped the field on a long run and scored with just 1:15 remaining.
“That second goal was a complete momentum changer,” Diaz said. “It took a little bit of wind out of our sails. If we’re down 1-0 at half, it’s a different story. With a second goal, we have to risk a little bit to get even.”
Hughes added another goal 12 minutes into the second half on another long run.
“She just went for it on those plays,” Franklin Academy coach Justin Bailey said. “She worked hard and owned it, and you can’t ask for more. We knew we were coming up against a really good team that was hitting peak form in the playoffs, so we had to put pressure on them.”
The Mariners came into the game riding a wave of momentum, having outscored their playoff opponents 22-0, outshooting them 62-8 and holding a 16-1 advantage in corner kicks in the first three rounds.
Here are results of the game:
Franklin Academy,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,2 1 - 3
East Carteret........................0 0 - 0
Franklin Academy East Carteret
15 Shots 6
5 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 9
4 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Yellow/Red Cards 0
Scoring Summary
FA – Kelly, 27th min.
FA – Hughes, 39th min.
FA – Hughes, 52nd min.
