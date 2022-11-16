OCEAN — Danny Metcalf capped a four-year varsity soccer career in fantastic fashion last week with a scoring flourish.
The Croatan senior ended with a goal in 10 straight games, putting up 18 goals in those contests.
“I didn’t realize I scored in that many games in a row,” Metcalf said. “I guess it kind of slipped my mind. You just have to give it your all every game, and that is what I did. I tried to help the team as much as I could and make as much of an impact as I can.”
Metcalf’s scoring streak helped the Cougars win nine of those games, going 6-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference to finish undefeated in league play at 10-0. He scored a hat trick in two of those matches, going for three goals and two assists in an 8-0 win over Dixon, and then followed in the next game with three goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over White Oak.
The winger then accounted for six goals and two assists in four state playoff games as Croatan advanced to the fourth round for the third year in a row. He scored two goals apiece in the first two rounds and then scored a goal in each of the next two rounds.
“I think since I was a senior, I knew I needed to step up and have a bigger role on the team,” he said.
Metcalf ranked second on the club in both goals (25), assists (13) and points (63) with his goal and points marks standing as the third-best season marks in school history.
His strong senior season built on already fine career, enabling him to finish as the all-time assists leader in Croatan history with 44 in 80 career games.
“I wasn’t aware of that,” Metcalf said. “It means a lot. I have always treasured assists just as much as I have goals, and it’s nice to have my name in the record books for something.”
He ranks second in program history in career points with 124 and sixth in career goals with 40.
Metcalf is also just one of six Croatan players to ever earn all-state honors. He received that distinction as a sophomore when the Cougars captured the first soccer state championship in county history.
His 15 assists that season are the third-best in program history. The varsity game never seemed too big for him that season despite his underclassmen status.
“I came into those games pretty confident,” he said. “That is key in this game. If you play with confidence, you are probably going to play well.”
Croatan finished that year ranked No. 1 by MaxPreps among teams in all classifications and was the only N.C. High School Athletic Association soccer team to go undefeated.
“I look back and think about that playoff run,” Metcalf said. “We were up against all the best teams that year, but we got it done.”
Four of Croatan’s soccer playoff opponents were undefeated, including Carrboro (9-0) in the first round, James Kenan (11-0) in the second, First Flight (10-0-2) in the third and Hibriten (18-0) in the state final.
“Obviously, the state championship stands out, but of the other ones, it has to be James Kenan,” Metcalf said. “They had some good players and they really gave us a fight, and we pulled it out in the end.”
The five opponents were a combined 62-2-3 when they played Croatan.
Also, at the times of the games, Hibriten and James Kenan were each No. 1 in the MaxPreps 2A rankings, Richlands and First Flight were each No. 3, and Carrboro was No. 6.
The Cougars played only one of those games at home, defeating Richlands 2-0 in the regional final. They had to go to overtime in three of them, beating James Kenan 4-3 in golden goal periods, First Flight 3-1 and Hibriten 4-1.
Metcalf scored the second goal of the overtime period versus Hibriten.
“That was definitely the best goal of my career,” he said. “I was hyped after that. I had to hit the knee slide. I don’t think any goal will match that. It was really special.”
Metcalf said he is the only member of his family to play soccer, and it’s a big family – he’s the youngest of nine with six brothers and two sisters.
“We’re all kind of competing to get more attention from our parents,” he said. “Like my second-oldest sister, she really thinks she is the favorite, but she has to know she isn’t.”
A standout student with a 3.68 GPA, Metcalf hopes to continue his soccer career in college. He’s looking at Campbell, Longwood (Va.), and Concord (W. Va.).
“Ever since I started and fell in love with the game, I always wanted to take it to the next level,” he said.
Here are a few of Metcalf’s favorite things, as well as his ideal groups with which to eat dinner and survive a zombie apocalypse, and the five items he would take with him on a deserted island:
Favorite Movie: “Austin Powers in Goldmember.”
Favorite Band/Artist: Young Dolph.
Favorite Song: “Cheat Code” by Young Dolph and Key Glock.
Favorite Team: Borussia Dortmund.
Favorite Athlete: Lionel Messi.
Favorite Vacation: Soccer tournaments.
Favorite Hobby: Hanging out with my friends.
Favorite Subject: Science.
Favorite Quote: “I just knew if it could be done, it had to be done, and I did it.” – Gertrude Ederle.
Favorite Food: Chicken parmesan.
Favorite Drink: Dr. Pepper.
Favorite Restaurant: Culver’s.
Favorite Season: Fall.
Favorite Sports Memory: “Scoring in the state championship.”
Favorite Teacher: Mr. Dave Boal and Mr. Paul Slater.
Favorite Sport: Soccer.
Favorite Pre-Game/Post-Game Ritual: “Pinging the ball around with a t-roll.”
Favorite Website/App: Snapchat.
Ideal Dinner Guest List: “Kobe Bryant, Lionel Messi and my two grandfathers that passed away before I was born.”
Ideal Group To Survive A Zombie Apocalypse: Jack Wilson, Lane Hartman, Holden Hamilton, Connor Arbegast, Jaden Hilliard and coach Dave Boal.
Items For A Deserted Island: Rope, machete, fishing net, box of matches and shoes.
