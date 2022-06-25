Jaxon Ellingsworth, seated center, will next play at East Carolina after two standout varsity basketball seasons at West Carteret. Others in the photo are, left to right, seated: Ellingsworth’s parents Traci and Jason; standing: West Carteret coach Mark Mansfield, AAU coach Bob Smith, trainer Grant Kelley, brothers Jacob and Josh, trainer Josh Cuthbertson, West Carteret assistant coaches Robert Lancaster and Kevin Jones and West Carteret Athletic Director Michael Turner. (Contributed photo)