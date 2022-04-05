OCEAN — The Croatan baseball team stayed undefeated in the 3A Coastal Conference on Friday with a 4-1 win over Swansboro.
The Cougars (6-4 overall) leaned on solid pitching and a two-run double from Chase Byrd to win their third straight game and second over the Pirates in a week. Croatan beat the Bucs 9-5 in extra innings Monday with four runs in the top of the eighth to seal the deal.
“Hats off to Swansboro, they played their butts off tonight,” Croatan coach Josh Shaffer said. “They pitched well and played great defense. They did everything right. We just had a good hit at a good time.”
He added, “We’re excited for our guys because this was the first night we’ve played a complete game. Only scored four runs, but they did everything right across every facet of the game.”
At 3-0, the Cougars are tied with West Carteret for first place in the conference. They play the Patriots for the first of two meetings on Tuesday, April 12 at home.
Swansboro slipped to 7-5 overall and 1-2 in the conference. The Bucs have lost three of their last five games. In the rematch with the Cougars, head coach Adam Daley saw an improvement from the loss Monday.
“It’s hard to play a credible opponent like that twice in one week,” he said. “I thought we bounced back tremendously from Monday night’s bad defense. We had a smooth night defensively this time around, just gave up an untimely hit.”
That hit was Byrd’s double in the fifth inning, which screamed down the third-base line to score Liam McFadden and Weston Thomas and give the Cougars their three-run lead.
In the top of the frame, Swansboro had a chance to tie the 2-1 score or take its own lead, but Croatan pitcher Sam Hoy dug his way out of a precarious spot. The right-handed starter faced loaded bases with one out when he forced a pop fly to center field and then a shallow grounder scooped up by shortstop Matthew McCray for the force out.
“Sam stepped up big,” Shaffer said. “He was absolutely dealing tonight. He got in some trouble, but he composed himself and did everything we could ask.”
McCray pitched the last two innings to secure the save. He struck out two batters and gave up just one hit in his third appearance on the mound this week.
“He’s one of those guys we can bring in for an inning or two when we need him and he delivers,” noted Shaffer.
