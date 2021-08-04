MOREHEAD CITY — The Marlins picked right up where they left off on Sunday night at War Memorial Stadium and thumped the Peninsula Pilots 8-1 to sweep the best-of-three Coastal Plain League Eastern Divisional Championship Series.
The Petitt Cup Finals start on Thursday night, but the Marlins had to wait another day to find out if their opponent would be the Savannah Bananas or the High Point-Thomasville HiToms. That series was tied 1-1 on Monday night.
This season marks the third straight season the Marlins have made it to the final. The franchise won the previous two Petitt Cup championships in 2018 and 2019. If the HiToms win the Western Division, the Marlins will host both games two and three, but if the Bananas win, the Marlins will only host the first game.
In the two-game sweep against Peninsula, Morehead City was strongest on the mound. The Pilots only mustered nine hits.
“I’m certainly happy with the arms,” Marlins coach Jesse Lancaster said. “The whole bullpen really showed up in these two games. To hold a team like Peninsula to what we did – Hank Morgan and those guys are a great ball club – is pretty impressive.”
The Marlins hit four home runs on the night, and the first two were back-to-back in the second inning to kick things off. First, Joe Mason (Mount Olive) hit his first home run of the season, the first of four hits on the night. Jordan Johnson (Arkansas-Monticello) followed that up with a blast of his own, and it was quickly 2-0 for the Fish.
The Marlins were able to strike again in the third inning when back-to-back singles by the Catawba duo of Hunter Shepherd and Zack Miller put runners on the corners. Then, Conner VanCleave (Pitt State) unloaded on a ball the opposite way for a three-run home run to make it 5-0.
The Pilots got their only run in the fourth inning. The Marlins added a run on an RBI single from Jack Harris (Newberry) in the sixth and then Johnson hit his second home run of the night – a two-run, opposite-field blast – to round out the scoring in the seventh.
There were plenty of Marlins who stood out at the plate. Mason went 4-for-5 with a solo home run. It was Mason’s first four-hit game of the season.
One slot down in the order was Johnson who went 3-for-5 with two home runs. Harris kept his hot playoff start going, racking up two hits in five at-bats with an RBI. Miller was also was a key contributor, going 2-for-3 with two walks.
Just like at the dish, the Marlins dominated on the bump.
Justin Kleinsorge (Regis) started for Morehead City. The righty struck out four, giving up just one earned run and one hit along with walking two in four innings pitched.
Peninsula did not grab another hit until the ninth inning, thanks to Nash Bryan (Seton Hill) and Ty Bothwell (Indiana). Bryan, the sidearm-throwing righty, threw a clean three innings, striking out five with no walks. Bothwell followed Bryan with an impressive line of his own. The southpaw struck out the side in order in the eighth.
Matt Hickey (Tarleton State) finished off the Pilots, throwing a scoreless ninth.
--------------
You could see it in their eyes when they got off the bus. The Marlins were focused and ready to take care of business on Sunday, beating the Pilots 8-2 at War Memorial Stadium in the first game of the Eastern Division Championship Series.
“(I am) so, so pleased,” Lancaster said. “We turned it on tonight. You can’t ask for much more on the mound tonight than what we gave. We were ready to play, and it showed. Jared Kollar was as good as a pitcher could be, Jack Harris carried us on his back offensively for a while, but we had other people come through in the clutch as well.”
The Marlins opened the scoring in the fourth inning on the very first pitch of the inning, as Harris (Newberry) launched his 15th home run of the year 426 feet from home plate.
Meanwhile, Kollar (Rutgers) set the first 17 Pilot batters down in order. The first Pilot didn’t reach until the sixth inning when Trevon Dabney (James Madison) doubled off the left field wall. The 1-0 score held all the way until the top of the eighth when the Marlin bats came to life.
Harris led things off with a ground-rule double, Shepherd reached on an infield single, moving Harris to third. Miller bunted Harris home and reached on an error, and Mason got hit by a pitch. Then, the Marlins got their latest big hit from Jordan Johnson, a line-drive single that scored Shepherd to extend the lead to 3-0.
Kollar pitched around a bit of trouble in the eighth inning, leaving two Pilots on base, ending his outing with a strikeout. The righty finished with seven strikeouts and only three hits allowed in eight shutout innings.
“I was aggressive early in counts tonight, and my defense worked great for me,” Kollar said. “I was able to hit some spots and bury some guys when it got deeper in counts.”
Then, the Marlins offense broke it wide open in the ninth.
They sent 10 men to the plate in the inning. Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) led it off with a walk, and then Harris unloaded on another ball, this time to right center field for another home run. It was 5-0 at that point.
“I ended the regular season struggling a little bit,” Harris said. “I was chasing pitches out of the strike zone and not going after pitches in the zone, but tonight I knew what I wanted and I was aggressive early. It worked out.”
The Marlins added three more insurance runs in the ninth inning after the Harris homer. Shepherd walked, Miller singled, and then Jordan Johnson picked up his second RBI on the night with a sacrifice fly scoring Shepherd.
In the bottom of the frame, the Pilots strung together three hits and scored two runs to thin the deficit.
