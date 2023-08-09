OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team enters the fall with a big target on its back.
The Cougars have won five straight league titles and sport a 56-match winning streak in conference play.
“That was the first thing I said at practice with this group,” Lindsey Bach said as she enters her fifth year as coach. “We have that target there, and I want to keep that target there and use it in a positive way. I don’t want it to be negative and I don’t want it to be scary, so we have to know how to use it to our advantage.”
The team last lost a conference game on Oct. 3, 2017 in a five-set thriller against Dixon.
Bach’s club will have to overcome some huge personnel losses to keep its streaks alive.
Cammie Davis, the two-time News-Times Player of the Year, graduated in the spring. A four-year starter, she solidified her standing as one of the best defensive players in county history with over 1,000 career digs.
“I just had lunch with her,” Bach said. “She’s going to N.C. State and concentrate on school. I’ve coached her since she was in sixth grade, so it’s pulling on my heartstrings, but life goes on. It was a wakeup call for us to not see her out there the first day of practice.”
Despite the loss of Davis, Bach said the team’s defense has been a strength in the offseason.
“We look strong there, and it’s a big focus for us,” she said. “We want to control that side of the court and let everything else fall into place.”
Cohesion, however, may not be a strength, at least right off the bat.
“We need communication with incoming juniors who were on JV and the seniors who were on the varsity so they can come together,” Bach said. “Once this group gets to know each other better, the camaraderie will be just fine.”
Croatan also lost Molly Butler, Jackie Gartner and Ella Stroehmann.
Butler and Garner were named to the News-Times All-County Team. Butler was fourth in the county in both kills (158) and digs (240), and Garner tied for third in kills (180) and sixth in digs (185). Stroehmann, the team’s strong middle hitter, signed with UNC-Asheville.
“We’re kind of in a rebuilding mix,” Bach said. “We lost six seniors, and that hurts a little bit, but that is how it goes. It was one of our larger classes.”
Two seniors and a junior will look to keep the club on track.
Amanda Simberlund had 185 kills and 225 digs, and Sofia Mendolia had 575 assists and 195 digs in their junior seasons.
“Sofia has been in a key role for us the last couple of years,” Bach said. “She has not only the talent, but she also has the knowledge. She’s really stepped up in the leadership role.”
Ryann Moore had 133 kills in her sophomore season.
West Carteret has provided the Cougars with their toughest competition in conference over the past two seasons with Croatan handing the Patriots their only two losses each year.
Bach believes the league could be wide open this season.
“This summer, seeing some of the schools – Swansboro, Dixon – it looks like a well-rounded group,” she said. “That is exciting. I think it will be a battle, and that is fun. We think we’re in good shape, but you don’t want to be overconfident.”
Croatan will begin the season Tuesday at home versus Ayden-Grifton.
