Although the county won’t be represented Friday night in the high school football east regional finals, the 252 area code will have plenty of representation.
Seven will take part, including two of Craven County’s three teams hitting the field.
Third-seed Havelock (9-0) will host fifth-seed Western Alamance (9-0) in the 3A playoffs. The Rams, who entered the postseason with 51 playoff wins in their history, will play for the right to advance to their eighth state championship game.
Third-seed New Bern (7-1) will hit the road to take on top-seed Cardinal Gibbons (8-0) in the 4A playoffs. The Bears entered this postseason with 43 playoff wins and are hoping to make it to their seventh state final.
Top-seed Washington (7-1) will host St. Pauls (7-0) in the 2AA playoffs after beating Croatan 29-14 last week. The Pam Pack will be shooting for their second appearance in a state title game. The first came in 2014. St. Pauls has never made it to a state final.
Second-seed Northampton (3-3) and fifth-seed Northside-Pinetown (7-2) will battle in a matchup of 252 teams in the 1A playoffs. Northampton played in last season’s state final, while Northside has never made an appearance.
Top-seed Tarboro (7-0) will host second-seed Louisburg (6-2) in the 1AA playoffs. Louisburg defeated East Carteret 42-20 last week. Tarboro came into this postseason with 71 playoff wins and 10 appearances in state finals. Louisburg has never made it to the state final.
Top-seed Reidsville (8-0) will host third-seed Northeastern (6-0) in the 2A playoffs.
Reidsville entered this postseason with a whopping 79 playoffs wins and an 8-2 record in 10 state final appearances. Northeastern (Elizabeth City) had won 33 playoff games and gone 0-3 in the state final.
(Send comments or questions to jj@thenewstimes.com or follow him on Twitter @jjsmithccnt.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.