MOREHEAD CITY — Competition has been a priority for the West Carteret baseball team this season, and it got some this week in the Battle for Big Rock.
The Patriots (12-5 overall) went 1-1 in the showcase event, winning 10-5 over Riverside-Martin on Wednesday after losing 5-2 to East Duplin (17-0) on Tuesday. The Panthers are the No. 1-ranked team in the 2A east division.
The games were part of a three-day event featuring 15 games among 11 teams. Most games were played at Big Rock Stadium while a few were played at West. The Monday slate of games were all rained out.
All three county teams participated, and other visiting teams were Southern Alamance, First Flight, Havelock, Pamlico County and South Brunswick.
In the win on Wednesday, the Patriots grabbed control of the game with seven runs from the fourth through sixth innings. Blaine Norris had the hot bat, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBI.
Bryan Garner, Landon Millis and Josh Mason each had two hits and nine runs among them. Mason scored four runs and Millis scored three with two RBs. Garner was also a speedster on the bags with two stolen bases.
The West offense took advantage of seven errors by Riverside. Jyren Harrell was the Knights’ top hitter with a 3-for-4 game with two RBIs.
On the mound for West, C.W. Bayer pitched six innings with seven hits and three earned runs allowed. He struck out nine batters and walked four for the win. Ryland Howell closed the game out with one inning of relief, striking out one batter and walking another.
West’s bats were less active in the loss to East Duplin, but its pitchers didn’t give up much either. The two teams only combined for eight hits with five for the Patriots. Two of the Panthers’ three hits went for RBIs, as the visitors took advantage of nine walks.
Garner had a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
He also pitched a single out in relief, walking one and giving up a hit before forcing a pop fly for the out.
Jackson Sproul took the loss with one hit and one earned run allowed in three innings. He struck out two batters and walked six. Tyler DeLuzio struck out three batters with one hit and one earned run allowed in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
The Patriots will get back to 3A Coastal Conference play next week with a visit from Swansboro (12-6 overall, 3-3 conference) on Tuesday. West is leading the conference with a 6-0 record.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BASEBALL
Team R H E
Riverside.......001 022 0 - 5 7 7
W. Carteret....201 403 x - 10 11 2
WP – Bayer
LP – Whitaker
Riverside leading hitters: Harrell 3-4 (2B), 2 RBIs; Harrell 1-1, RBI, 2 runs; Johnson 1-2; Lassiter 1-1, RBI; Liley 1-3, run.
West Carteret leading hitters: Norris 3-4, 2 RBIs; Garner 2-4, RBI, 2 runs; Mason 2-4, 4 runs; Millis 2-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs; DeLuzio 1-4, 2 RBIs; Gray 1-3 (2B), run.
