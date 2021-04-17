RALEIGH — County high school athletic teams and players received recognition this past week on a regional and state level.
High School OT (highschoolot.com), the prep sports arm of WRAL-TV in Raleigh, listed West Carteret at No. 11 in its Final East Top 25 boys basketball rankings.
The Patriots were one of 10 teams east of Interstate 95 to make the cut in rankings that cover all classifications in both the N.C. High School Athletic Association and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association.
They were even higher in the MaxPreps final NCHSAA rankings, coming in at No. 9.
West reached the 3A regional final for the first time in 36 years and was one overtime period away from advancing to the second state championship appearance in the 57-year history of the program.
Jaxon Ellingsworth led the way for a squad that went 11-3. The junior center’s efforts were noticed as he was named to the High School OT All-State Third Team.
Ellingsworth averaged 21.1 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks was an Honorable Mention pick. The senior averaged 24.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.3 blocks for a Mariners squad that went 12-1 with its only loss in the third round of the 1A playoffs.
County football programs were also noticed.
WCTI-12 had Croatan and West Carteret in its final regular season Top 12 rankings for its coverage area with the Cougars ranking No. 8 and West No. 12.
WNCT-9 had Croatan No. 5 in final Top 9 of the regular season.
