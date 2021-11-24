VANCEBORO — West Carteret topped West Craven 46-29 last week in its 3A Coastal Conference opener.
The Patriots garnered eight wins ,while the Eagles had six.
The Morehead City club had four wins by pin, three via forfeit, and one by major decision.
West Craven took two triumphs apiece by pin and decision, and one each by technical fall and decision.
Aaron Jeronimo (160 pounds), Cole Reynolds (170), Ben Gilliam (182), and Hiroki Cruz (195) each won by pin.
Joshua Knipe got by Dominick Oneto by a 9-1 major decision in the 220-pound match.
Here are results of the match:
West Carteret 46, West Craven 29
106 – Conner Craig (WC) win by forfeit.
113 – Jamison Wesley (WCR) win by forfeit.
120 – Skyler Oxford (WC) win by forfeit.
126 – Donovan Bungard (WC) win by forfeit.
132 – Walker Bell (WCR) dec. Dylan Shirley (WC), 8-2.
138 – Gerald Johnson (WCR) tech fall Braden Reynolds (WC), 18-1.
145 – Brady Stevenson (WCR) dec. Nathan Hughes (WC), 7-0.
152 – Jacob Williams (WCR) pin Leonardo Torres (WC).
160 – Aaron Jeronimo (WC) pin Isaak Niedzielski (WCR).
170 – Cole Reynolds (WC) pin Nathan Creasy (WCR).
182 – Ben Gilliam (WC) pin Landon Inabnitt (WCR).
195 – Hiroki Cruz (WC) pin Tristian Johnson (WCR).
220 – Joshua Knipe (WC) maj. dec. Dominick Oneto (WCR), 9-1.
285 – Braylin Thomas (WCR) pin Sergio Cooper-Hernandez (WC).
