WILMINGTON — The Marlins are no stranger to streaks this season.
They currently have won eight games in a row after capturing eight straight and seven consecutive in two different runs earlier in the campaign.
Morehead City extended its current streak by beating the Wilmington Sharks 4-2 on Thursday night.
The Fish are now 7-4 this year versus their rival.
They are 32-9 overall and 14-3 in the second half of the Coastal Plain League.
Braeden O’Shaughnessy (Youngstown State) came around to score on a wild pitch and Ben Miller (Pennsylvania) plated Shayne Campbell (Reinhardt) with a run-scoring single in the top of the fourth to give Morehead City a 3-1 lead.
A Dylan Rogers (Appalachian State) double to left center field in the top of the fifth pushed the margin to 4-1, and the Marlins bullpen handled the rest.
Jake Manderson (Georgetown), Reed Parris (College of Charleston) and Robbie Cowie (Catawba) combined to strike out six and give up one run on one hit in five innings.
In the top of the first inning, Morehead City got its first run of the game thanks to two errors made by the Sharks’ infield.
Wilmington (19-20 overall, 9-6 second half) countered with a run of its own in the bottom of the first to even the game at 1-1.
------------------
The Marlins, known as the Fish Tacos during a special promotion on Tuesdays, won an extra-inning nail-biter 6-5 versus the Sharks two days earlier.
Five of the 11 games against Wilmington this season have come down to one run.
In the 10th, the Sharks scored one in the top half of the inning.
Ben Watson (Elizabethtown College) then delivered a clutch two-strike single to tie the game at 5-5 before Zack Miller (Catawba) roped a single to left field to score McGwire Tuffy (Quinnipiac) and send the Marlins’ crowd home happy.
Morehead City cut the deficit to one thanks to a couple of RBI from Sean Johnson (Belmont Abbey) in the sixth and eighth innings. In the bottom of the ninth, O’Shaugnessy hit a no-doubt home run to tie the game 4-4 and send the game to extras.
Wilmington had tallied three runs in the top of the fourth to retake the lead, thanks in large part to Jordan Medina’s second home run of the night.
The visitors began the scoring in the top of the second with a solo home run from the Colorado Christian product. It didn’t take the Fish long to respond, however, with Watson scoring on a wild pitch to even it 1-1 in the bottom of the third.
The Marlins will travel to Wilmington on Saturday to take on the Sharks and then hit the road Sunday to match up with the Tri-City Chili Peppers (19-20 overall, 6-10 second half) before returning to Big Rock Stadium on Tuesday to host the Chili Peppers.
Here are results of the games:
COASTAL PLAIN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Team R H E
Marlins..…..100 210 000 - 4 8 2
Sharks……..100 000 010 - 2 6 3
WP – Manderson
LP – Wilson
S – Cowie
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 2-4 (2B); Campbell 2-3, run; B. Miller 1-4, RBI; Powell 1-4; Rogers 1-5 (2B), RBI; Johnson 1-5, run.
Sharks leading hitters: Landers 3-4, RBI; Crenshaw 2-4; Bridges 1-3.
------------------
Team R H E
Sharks……...010 300 000 - 5 9 1
Marlins..…...001 001 011 - 6 14 1
WP – Bean
LP – Linderman
Sharks leading hitters: Medina 2-4 (2 HR), 3 RBI, 2 runs; Schultz 2-4 (2B), run; Mendolia 1-3; Crenshaw 1-4, run; Jeffries 1-4 (2B), run; Bridges 1-4, RBI; Landers 1-5.
Marlins leading hitters: Maners 3-5, run; Campbell 2-4; Johnson 2-5, 2 RBI; Watson 2-5, RBI, run; O’Shaughnessy 2-5 (HR), RBI, run; Powell 1-3, run; Tuffy 1-4 (2B), 2 runs; Z. Miller 1-5, RBI.
