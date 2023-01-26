CAMP LEJEUNE — The East Carteret boys basketball team kept pace in the 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference race Tuesday night with a 77-60 triumph at Lejeune.
The Mariners outscored the Devil Pups 41-26 in the second half after taking a two-point lead into the third quarter.
Charles Matheka hit the 30-point mark for the second time this season – he scored 41 in a 99-82 win over Washington last month – by scoring 36. Twenty-four of those points came in the second half, including 14 in the third period when East took the frame 22-14.
Matheka went 12-for-14 from the free-throw line to help his cause.
Shamel Baker drained three three-pointers in the third on his way to 23 points.
The Mariners (11-6 overall) moved to 4-1 in league play. Pamlico (8-10) is also 4-1, and Southside (6-10) is 3-1.
East has won four in a row in the conference after dropping its opener to Pamlico 63-62 in overtime.
Lejeune (5-10) fell to 1-3 in the Coastal Plains. The Devil Pups suffered a 17-point loss for the second straight game after taking a 69-52 defeat from Pamlico last week.
Lejeune, which has lost three in a row, began the season 4-2 but has gone 1-8 since.
Connor Shea tried to keep his team in the game in the third quarter with three three-pointers on his way to a team-high 22 points.
Xavier Higginbottom scored eight of his 10 points in the first half as the Devil Pups went toe-to-toe with the visitors, trailing 36-34 at the break.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret.................... 20 16 22 19 - 77
Lejeune............................ 17 17 14 12 - 60
EAST CARTERET (77) – Matheka 36, Baker 23, J. Nelson 6, Walker 5, B. Nelson 4, Watson 3.
LEJEUNE (60) – Shea 22, Charles 12, Higingbottom 10, Priddy 8, Smith 4, Kellar 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.