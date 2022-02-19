MOREHEAD CITY — A fourth-quarter scoring deficit put the scare in West Carteret girls basketball fans on Friday, but the Patriots pulled through for a 51-45 victory over Richlands.
With the win, West captured the 3A Coastal Conference tournament championship after already winning the league outright for the first time since 1996-1997.
The Patriots (19-6 overall), who won the conference with a 10-0 record, trailed 33-32 going into the fourth quarter against Richlands (14-9). That was a surprise considering West rolled Richlands 59-42 on Jan. 25 and 56-37 on Feb. 8. The Wildcats, who finished third in the conference with a 6-4 record, reached the final after beating White Oak 56-51 on Thursday.
West beat Swansboro 31-21 in the semifinal round on Thursday.
Patriots coach Lindsey Howell was not happy with the first half of play from her team, especially after it led 10-0 in the first quarter, but she looked to instill confidence in the locker room as her team trailed 21-20 at halftime.
“I told them we’d been there before,” Howell said. “We’ve been down like this at halftime and worse. We just needed to play smart and keep our composure, and I was confident in our ability to come back.”
The Patriots took the lead with the first bucket of the fourth quarter, a layup from Emme Baber. Teiona Frazier sank a jumper from the baseline to make it a 36-33 game, and Ella Graham hit a putback to give her team a 5-point lead.
“They dictated the pace in the first half, but we set the tone in the second,” said Howell.
The balanced scoring attack for West continued with a Baber free throw and back-to-back buckets from Caroline Baylis and Frazier. Kasey McCoury’s free throw at the 1:33 mark gave the Patriots a 43-37 lead. The last eight points for West came at the charity stripe, where they shot 9-of-14. They finished 16-of-23 there all game.
It’s fitting that West won on free throws when fouling was its foil in the first half, specifically 15 fouls to just five for Richlands. The Wildcats shot a whopping 36 free throws and sank 23 of them. Five of those foul shots helped the visitors trim their fourth-quarter deficit to just a field goal. Four of them came from Mallory Foy, who shot 13-of-15 in the game and scored a game-high 29 points for the Wildcats.
“They’re a good foul-shooting team,” Howell said. “We got a little rattled when they made a comeback, but the great leadership from our older players like Emme Baber kept us on track.”
The Patriots had three players at the top of the scoresheet finishing within a point of each other. Frazier led with 12 points, McCoury scored 11 and Baber 10. Baylis scored six and Jayden Lupton five.
West will enter the 3A state playoffs next week as the conference’s top seed and will certainly play at home in the first round on Tuesday, but it doesn’t know yet what seed in the east it will receive.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY GIRLS
Richlands............................. 6 14 13 12 - 45
West Carteret..................... 12 7 12 19 - 51
RICHLANDS (45) – Foy 29, Schmitt 7, Feathers 4, Fisher 3, Ross 1, Allen 1.
WEST CARTERET (51) – Frazier 12, McCoury 11, Baber 10, Baylis 6, Lupton 5, Setzer 3, Graham 2, S. Huber 2.
