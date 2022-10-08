BEAUFORT — East Carteret football players may never hear “Mama Said Knock You Out” the same way again.
The Mariners were surprised during their off week when their mothers visited practice in pads, helmets and uniforms and participated in tackling drills.
“We’ve been wanting to do it for a while,” said Lynda Long, mother of senior defensive standout Branson Long. “And it was a lot of fun for the boys. I think they were super excited and surprised we did it. After a hard loss the week before, it was something fun for them to do.”
B.J. Frazier employed a unique approach after his team suffered a heartbreaking 14-13 loss to West Carteret in the Mullet Bucket.
The East Carteret coach used the off week to take his team to an East Carolina football game, and one day the Mariners practiced at the beach.
Neither of those compared to what took place as the week came to an end.
He had the mothers meet him at the equipment room and issued helmets and pads and jerseys just like he would with the players.
A couple of players said they noticed him leaving the practice field, but he had other coaches running practice.
“I put the moms on the bus and had coach Jason (Shelton) play the song ‘Mama Said Knock You Out’ and the kids’ jaws dropped when they saw their moms get off the bus, and they had eye black on and were ready to play,” he said.
Seventeen moms showed up with 14 of them suiting up in uniforms. The day was coordinated by Emily Nelson, the mother of East quarterback Jacob Nelson. She and the group kept it well under wraps as the players were surprised to say the least.
“When B.J. drove the bus to the practice field and they turned and looked, it was big smiles,” Long said.
The players had different reactions.
“Branson said, ‘I’m gonna light you up, mom,’” Long said with a laugh. “I told him he wasn’t going to do nothing. He had to stand there and take the hit.”
Senior wide receiver Cody Shepard had the opposite response.
“He just grinned,” said his mom, Beth Shepard. “Cody is a man of few words. I think he had a good time. When I tackled him, he said, ‘Mom, that was weak.”
Both moms said their tackling technique was less than perfect.
“I didn’t want to hurt him, but I was more worried about hurting myself,” Shepard said.
Long didn’t hit her son hard enough the first time, so the coaches made her redo the tackle. She was also more worried about hurting herself than her son and didn’t have much confidence in her equipment.
“I had huge pads and a huge helmet, so I looked like a bobblehead,” she said. “And the football pads smelled.”
The odor of the equipment certainly made an impression on the moms.
“Branson has been playing football since he was 6 years old, so I know pads stink,” Long said. “I expected it, I just forgot to bring my Lysol with me.”
Shepard reported she had a new appreciation for her son and his teammates after the experience.
“It’s not something I would want to spend a couple of hours on a Friday evening doing, but I’m not as young as they are,” she said. “I put on all that gear, and it wasn’t as hot as it has been, but it was still plenty warm under that stuff. Hats off to the boys, they go out there and hustle in it.”
Frazier said he was surprised to see how many moms were excited to put on shoulder pads and helmets and take a shot at their sons by going in for a tackle.
He didn’t escape the drills. The group brought Frazier’s mom, Roce Frazier, who joined in the fun and tackled her son.
“She knocked me back pretty good,” he said. “It was awesome.”
Frazier noted that despite the light-hearted nature of the day, he still wanted to use it as a teaching tool.
“We talked about being respectful, respecting your mom, understanding the value your mom brings to your life in all she does and what life would look like if she wasn’t there,” he said.
Everyone involved described the day as memorable one.
“It’s something the boys won’t forget and neither will I,” Shepard said. “It was a lot of fun. As a senior mom, that was a special memory. I don’t know what we will do without those Friday night lights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.