MURRIETA, Calif. — Cooper Webb has proven to the class of Monster Energy AMA Supercross over the past three years, earning two titles and a runner-up finish.
The reigning 450SX champion will proudly display the No. 1 plate aboard his new Red Bull KTM Factory Racing bike as he sets out to defend his title for the second time.
“I’m really excited for the upcoming series,” the county native said in a KTM release. “It’ll be great defending the No. 1 plate again. We worked hard last year to get the championship. We have a brand-new bike this year, and that is great.”
Webb will be joined on the team by familiar teammate Marvin Musquin and new teammate Aaron Plessinger.
“We’ve also been having fun with the new team dynamic and having Aaron on the team,” Webb said. “I’ve been teammates with him before, so it’s been great to reunite and have a three-man team on the 450, with Max (Vohland) on the 250. I’m looking forward to it.”
The 26-year-old Webb had an exceptional Supercross season in 2021, sweeping half of the main events for a total of eight victories.
He followed it up with a consistent performance in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, finishing fourth, and now his focus is set on bringing home back-to-back titles in Supercross.
Webb’s fans should have a better chance of catching his races on television this season.
All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock TV and NBC Sports digital platforms with a record three live races featured on the main network.
A total of 13 hours will air on NBC beginning with a special Supercross season preview show at 2 p.m. on Christmas Day with an encore presentation on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 4 p.m.
Race action will kick off Saturday, Jan. 8 with live coverage from Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. beginning at 10 p.m. on CNBC.
Three of the final four races of the season will be live on NBC as the title fight enters its final stages.
Peacock TV will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events, including exclusive coverage of the Saturday, Feb. 12 race in Anaheim, Calif.
All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock.
