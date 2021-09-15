OCEAN — It took a set for Croatan to get comfortable, but it scratched out a victory in its first 3A Coastal Conference match of the season.
The Cougars beat Swansboro 3-1 at home, winning 22-25, 25-16, 25-8, 26-24. They improved to 5-3 overall and 1-0 in league play with the victory.
Head coach Lindsey Gurley was happy with the win, but she was disappointed that it took four sets when the Cougars had opportunities to win the first.
“I’m still waiting for us to show up,” she said. “We keep adjusting to our opponents, and we have to stop that. I don’t know why it takes us a set to wake up like tonight, but we have to play our style of volleyball every night consistently.”
It was hard not to notice the absence of junior libero Cammie Davis, the glue of the Cougars’ defense. She found out Tuesday morning she would miss the game with the Pirates (4-5) due to COVID-19 quarantine protocol.
“You don’t want anyone to be out,” Gurley said, “but yes, it’s unfortunate when it’s someone who is normally on the court as much as she is.”
On the court, Croatan got big plays from M.J. Klaumann, Ella Stroehmann and Amanda Simberlund. The trio hit their way to a couple of strong leads in the fourth set against the Pirates.
With the score tied 10-10, the Cougars went on a four-point run with two kills from Stroehmann. The Bucs answered back with an 8-2 run to take an 18-16 lead, but Simberlund had two kills during a four-point run to give the Cougars a 20-18 lead.
Alex Gartner and Klaumann had a kill apiece to threaten a Croatan win with a 24-20 lead, but the Bucs bounced back, scoring four straight points with Kristin Vinson serving.
The tie lasted less than a minute, however, with Stroehmann sending over a kill to make it 25-24, and Gartner, after her own serve, sent over a kill to end the game.
“I was really pleased to see us continue to fight back,” Swansboro coach Kim Miller said. “We’re still learning each other. I thought we played really well in the first, second and fourth sets. The third got away from us. I was proud of them coming back in the fourth set after Croatan pulled ahead. It was a nice back-and-forth match.”
Croatan dominated sets two and three, wins highlighted by big hits from Klaumann. The senior also hit a few out of bounds, but she adjusted and wound up controlling the pace of the offense at the net.
“I’m very proud of her because she has really worked at her adaptability,” Gurley said. “When something doesn’t work, she fixes it and adapts. That’s huge.”
The first set was a close one ending in Swansboro’s favor. Croatan led 8-2 early in the set, but the Bucs caught up and traded blows to a 21-21 tie. Lexi Elliot had two kills for the Pirates to make it 23-21, Croatan’s Gartner answered with one to cut it to one point, only to see a serve and a kill hit the net for the Pirates to walk away with the win. On the last point, Vinson saved the ball from going out of bounds to set up the Croatan error.
“It’s still frustrating when I know our capabilities and we’re not meeting them,” Gurley said. “I need a spark earlier. It’s conference time.
Croatan will be on the road today (Wednesday) and Thursday at Ashley and White Oak, respectively, then host Dixon on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
Swansboro will travel to Richlands on Thursday, then host West Carteret (4-4) on Tuesday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.