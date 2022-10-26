OCEAN — The Croatan volleyball team reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs on Tuesday, but that’s nothing new.
The Cougars defeated South Central 3-0 at home to advance to the third round of the postseason for the fifth straight season. They did it in the 3A for the first time last year after three berths in the 2A between 2018-2020.
The 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory earned the No. 5-seeded Cougars (20-5 overall) a road matchup at No. 4 Cape Fear (21-3). The Colts also swept their second-round opponent No. 13 West Johnston 3-0.
The third-round match will take place on Thursday in Fayetteville. The winner of that game will go on to play either No. 1 J.H. Rose (25-1) or No. 8 Carrboro (21-5) in the regional semifinals. The Rampants are the No. 3-ranked team in the state across all classifications.
The Cougars are looking to reach the fourth round for the first time since 2014.
“We have the ability to do it, I know we do,” Croatan coach Lindsey Bach said. “We just have to play our game. We’re going to see great hitters and great servers, but if we run our offense and take care of defense, we’re going to be OK.”
Coming into the second-round match, Croatan was fresh off a 3-0 defeat of Havelock in the first round on Saturday. The Cougars finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference for the program’s fifth straight conference championship.
That didn’t stop Bach from being apprehensive about No. 12-seeded South Central, the third-place team from the 3A/4A Big East Conference.
“I told them I was a little nervous coming into tonight, that we needed to take care of business early and not take anything lightly,” Bach said. “We know we have a target on our backs. Teams are going to be coming after us. We have to control the tempo and the momentum.”
The Cougars battled the Falcons twice during the regular season, winning both matches 3-1. One of them, on Sept. 8, required a rare 32-30 victory in set four to seal the deal.
“After those matches, for us to come out and control things the way we did, I was really proud,” Bach said.
After the match, Bach called for the attention of the crowd and honored libero Cammie Davis for eclipsing the 1,000 digs career mark. Against South Central, the senior tallied 21 more digs to her total.
“I’m so proud of her,” Bach said. “I’ve coached her since she was a sixth-grader, but even before that, she used to come to all the camps when she was in elementary school. She has been a joy to coach.”
The Cougars took strong early leads in sets one and three, but they faced a brief 5-1 deficit in set two before going on an 8-0 run to take control. Molly Butler served through the run, which featured kills from Jackie Gartner and Amanda Simberlund.
Gartner finished the night with five kills, eight digs and two block assists. Simberlund led the team in kills with nine and added five digs.
A 6-0 run helped the Cougars start the third set strong. Ella Stroehmann had one of her five kills during the run, which setter Sofia Mendolia served through. She had 19 assists and four digs in the match. Butler had three kills and eight digs, while Ryann Moore finished with three kills.
“I don’t like being predictable, and we weren’t tonight,” Bach said. “The girls played together as a team, no matter who was on the court.”
