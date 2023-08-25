BEAUFORT — The East Carteret girls golf team earned a sweep of Havelock in its opening week of the season.
The Mariners won by one shot Monday at Carolina Colours Golf Club, taking it 150 to 151, and then captured the rematch on Wednesday at the Beaufort Club by a 158 to 167 score.
East’s Carley Fulcher garnered the medalist honor in the 21-golfer event with a 48 over nine holes in the rematch. Havelock’s Maria Yllanes took the runner-up spot with a 52, and East’s Corrie Rose rounded out the top three with a 53.
Havelock’s Peyton Sanford shot a 54, and teammate Ayla Hand put up a 56 to grab fifth.
East golfers took the next six spots with Olivia Cox and Darby Short each shooting 57, Avary Scott and Lillie Burch scoring 58 apiece, and Annabelle Grist and Jessica Conway each producing 60.
Julia Propst shot a 61 for the Mariners, followed by teammates Estella Lewis and Lucy Ramey each with a 62.
Yllanes enjoyed the medalist honor at Carolina Colours with a 45 over nine holes. Fulcher was the runner-up with a 48, and Sanford took third at 49.
East golfers filled the next six slots.
Ramey shot a 50 followed by Rose with 52, Cox with 53, Short with 55, Scott with 56 and Grist with 57. Burch put up a 58, Conway shot 59, and Propst carded a 60.
