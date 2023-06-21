MOREHEAD CITY — Sushi Capt. Charley Pereira was blissfully unaware of the activities at Big Rock Landing on Saturday night.
He saved himself a lot of tension and anxiety.
His Nag Heads boat was in the lead of the 65th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament with a 484.5-pound fish caught on Friday.
Sensation hooked up with a blue at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday and fought it till after 8 p.m. The Morehead City boat arrived at the weigh station in front of a crowd of an estimated 10,000 people after 11 p.m. and delivered a 619.4-pound fish.
The marlin had shark or other marine animal bites, which is a disqualifying offense. Big Rock officials noted a final decision would be made on Sunday, and at 10 a.m. they released a statement declaring Sushi the winner.
“I didn’t even know about the shark bite,” Pereira said. “I went to bed at 10 o’clock, and I had no idea. I’m glad. I didn’t want to have any part of it. I left it in God’s hands.”
Sushi was presented with checks totaling $2,769,438 on Sunday at the awards ceremony.
Pereira has been on a roll over the past decade.
He took the tuna division of the White Marlin Open in 2013 to collect $575,000. He won the Ocean City Tuna Tournament in 2017 and earned more than $200,000. In 2021, he captured the White Marlin Open and $3.2 million.
“I’m right around $7 million for the last 10 years, so I’ve been blessed,” he said. “I’ve been on a very good run the last few years.”
A shark or other marine animal added to that blessing on Saturday.
IGFA (International Game Fish Association) rules states “mutilation to the fish, prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh” disqualifies a catch.
It is outlined as Rule No. 23 in the Big Rock Official Rules.
Pereira was experiencing sweet dreams as the drama unfolded.
“I even had a visit from my neighbor, Paul Dunn, a commercial fisherman who died a couple of months ago,” he said. “He showed up in my dream smiling this morning, smiling and happy about something, and I didn’t know why, but I think Paul is maybe a shark right now.”
The longtime captain also mentioned his daughter, Savannah.
He choked back tears when he brought in what turned out to be the winning fish Friday as he described how the memory of his late 10-month-old daughter galvanized the achievement.
“I was praying, telling her how much I love her,” he said. “She’s my baby girl in Heaven. I think about her every day. (If we won), I would feel like it was her doing, like she’s sitting on my shoulder.”
Savannah died in 2010, leaving her parents devastated and the captain doubtful of his future in fishing.
“I was fishing when it happened, and I didn’t think I was ever going to fish again,” he said.
Pereira, an aerospace engineer who is president of Transportation Safety & Security Consulting Inc., found the will to continue competitive fishing.
He received word from a buddy on Saturday morning that he had won another tournament.
He recalled celebrating for 10 minutes and then noted he went online to get the phone number for Sensation Capt. Greg McCoy to leave a long voicemail expressing his sincere apologies and encouraging McCoy to stick with it.
“And I followed with a text message saying the same thing,” he said. “I wanted to make sure he knew that I know what he caught, and he did a good job. He couldn’t help what happened. It’s just the way it goes. I feel bad for him, but hopefully he will have his day.”
