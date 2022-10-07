BAYBORO — The East Carteret cross country team traveled to Pamlico County on Sept. 28 for a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference meet.
The boys squad placed fourth with 87 points, while Lejeune was the winner with a score of 24. Josiah Hynes was the squad’s top runner with a fifth-place finish of 18 minutes, 4 seconds.
Mariners Clay Michaels placed 18th in 20:51, Braydon Johnson 22nd in 22:05, Jesse Humphries 35th in 25:57 and Colin Haynes 36th in 26:03.
In the girls meet, East didn’t have enough runners to produce a team score. Addison Covington still netted a top-10 finish with a 26:46 clocking good for ninth. Bethany Hynes placed 22nd in 36:02.
