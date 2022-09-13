YEATESVILLE — William Sanchez captured a victory last week in a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference cross country meet at Northside-Pinetown.
The East Carteret senior hit the line in 17 minutes, 5 seconds to win the 42-runner race by nearly 30 seconds.
The Mariners finished third in the four-team competition with 65 points. Lejeune carried the meet with 35, followed by Pamlico with 51.
Northside rounded out the four with 87 points.
East’s Josiah Hynes placed sixth in 18:18.
Underclassmen took the next three spots for the Mariners. Sophomore Braydon Johnson claimed 19th in 21:55 followed by freshman Clay Michels in 24th in 22:51 and sophomore Gardner Gooch in 31st in 25:41. Jesse Humphries ended up 38th in 27:16, followed by Colin Haynes in 39th in 27:30 and Elliot Neve in 41st in 28:50.
East had one runner compete in the girls meet. Bethany Haynes took 18th in 33:03.
The Mariners will host the next Coastal Plains meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.