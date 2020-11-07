MOREHEAD CITY — Royal Blue was running on all cylinders Wednesday night in the second game of the Big Rock Fall Baseball League.
The Robby Lasater-coached squad ran up an 11-1 score over Black in five innings before the game was called off early.
With the win, Royal Blue jumped to 8-3, the best record in the five-team league.
The lopsided win over Black (4-3) was in sharp contrast to the teams’ last meeting, where Royal Blue won 3-2. The last two wins for Royal Blue were decided by a single run.
“We played great,” Lasater said. “Other than the first inning, it was a great night. Everybody hit the ball, the defense played pretty clean and our pitchers did well. It was a well-played game on our part.”
Black took an early lead in the game with its only run, coming from Ryan Bellamy who reached on a single. His run came at the cost of a Royal Blue error, one of two on the night for the team.
Bellamy had a tougher time of it on the mound, where he pitched the first two innings and saw six Royal Blue runs go on the board. In the first inning, Matt Lasater hit a single and Bryson Willis doubled to set up runs for both. Willis scored on a sacrifice grounder from Brandon Conway.
In the second inning, Holden Hamlin and Zach Odum were both walked to put runners on. A single from Lasater scored Hamlin, and a triple from Willis scored both Odum and Lasater. Willis was safe at third for the hit, but an overthrow to home to catch Lasater freed him up for an error-aided trip around the basepaths.
With his team up 6-1, Royal Blue pitcher Brandon Conway limited the Black offense to three singles and no runs. He pitched four complete innings and struck out five batters before closer Josh Mason took the mound. Mason closed the game out with a solid fifth inning on the mound for Royal Blue, seating three straight batters with fast balls.
“Brandon is throwing well ever since his first outing,” Lasater said. “He’s going to do his thing. I knew he’d throw three or four innings, then Josh would do the rest.”
The Royal Blue offense was rolling in the third inning again when Black team coach Jimmy Paylor opted to clear the bases, award Royal Blue the runs and move on to the next inning as the 45-pitch limit neared its capacity.
Adam McIntosh, Sam Hamlin, Holden Hamlin, Lincoln Strump and Odum all scored runs. Ironically, only Sam Hamlin tallied a hit in the frame, a single. The other four batters were either walked or reached on errors. Black finished with five errors on the night.
Top hitters for Royal Blue were; Willis who went 2-for-2 with a triple, a double, two RBIs, two runs; Lasater, 2-for-3 with a RBI and a run; and Sam Hamlin, 2-for-2, a run. Gage Bohmuller hit a double.
The well-rounded game for Royal Blue wasn’t just limited to hitting and pitching either. In the top of the fourth inning, Black got two runners on base before the outfield made back-to-back big plays. Left fielder Braydon Turner made a crucial catch for the second out, and center fielder Lasater covered close to 40 yards of grass to make a diving catch in center-left field for the final out.
Turner is one of 15 freshmen playing in a league dominated by juniors and seniors.
“It’s definitely an experience, seeing 80 mph pitches in your first at-bat,” he said. “Seeing this stuff is definitely going to help me when I play for West.”
Big Rock Fall Baseball games are played each Monday and Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Big Rock Stadium. Admission is free. Concessions are served at the park.
Here are results of the game:
BIG ROCK FALL BASEBALL
Team R H E
Black..…......100 00x x - 1 5 5
Royal Blue...245 00x x - 11 8 2
WP – N/A
LP – N/A
Black leading hitters: R. Bellamy 1-1, run; Michalowicz 1-1; Teel 1-1; Yanez 1-2; Odom 1-2.
Royal Blue leading hitters: Willis 2-2 (3B, 2B), 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Lasater 2-3, RBI, run; S. Hamlin 2-2, run; Bohmuller 1-2 (2B); McIntosh 1-2, run.
