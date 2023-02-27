FARMVILLE — The East Carteret boys basketball team’s season came to a familiar ending Saturday night.
The Mariners suffered a lopsided loss to Farmville Central in the third round of the 2A state playoffs for the second year in a row with an 86-32 defeat.
The No. 9 seed East team finished the year 20-7 and fell in the third round for the fourth consecutive season. The Beaufort club dropped a 101-60 contest last season to the Jaguars.
The Mariners ended their campaign with a one-sided loss for the third time in the past four years. They fell 93-43 to Henderson Collegiate in 2020.
Farmville Central has been to four consecutive state finals, winning three in a row before falling 71-68 last year to Robinson. The Jaguars also won a state title in 2016.
They’ve gone 217-23 over the past nine years, winning at least 20 games in seven seasons and losing four or less in eight.
Farmville Central (27-1), the No. 1 seed, has made a habit of winning by massive margins this season with 13 of its victories coming by at least 39 points.
J.D. Daniels scored 12 and Jah Short added nine in the first quarter as the home team jumped out to a 32-7 lead Saturday before taking a 50-12 advantage at the half.
Daniels ended up with a game-high 19 points, and Short had 13. Jayden Pitt contributed 10 to round out the double-digit scorers. Twelve players scored for the Jaguars.
Charles Matheka scored nine for East, followed by Shamel Baker with eight and Jacob Nelson with five.
Matheka scored his 1,000th career point in the contest.
Here are results of the game:
VARSITY BOYS
East Carteret......................... 7 5 10 10 - 32
Farmville Central................. 32 18 23 13 - 86
EAST CARTERET (32) – Matheka 9, Baker 8, J. Nelson 5, B. Nelson 2, Piner 2, Small 2, Brice 2, Doans 2.
FARMVILLE C. (86) – Daniels 19, Short 13, Pitt 10, Barnes 8, Dixon 6, Williams 6, Rhodes 5, Moye 5, Phillips 4, Williams 4, Perkins 4, Knight 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.