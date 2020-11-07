OCEAN — The Croatan boys cross country team has been pointing to 2020 as “the year.”
But in a testament to how different this season will be, their potential “the year” will instead end in 2021.
“The boys look real strong,” Croatan boys coach Andy Bulfer said. “It is a crazy year, though. There are so many variables, so many what-ifs, you just don’t know.”
At last year’s 2A state championship meet, a Cougars lineup filled with underclassmen took third at the Ivey Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville, finishing behind powerful North Lincoln and First Flight.
North Lincoln won its third state crown in a row with 44 points, while First Flight was runner-up with 73. Croatan followed in third with 111, and Lake Norman Charter was far back in fourth with 167 points.
“I really feel there are three teams ahead of everyone else – North Lincoln, First Flight and us,” Bulfer said. “On any given day, we can run with anybody, but at the same time, those teams are really good.”
North Lincoln lost senior Jason Thomson who broke a 2A state meet record that had stood for 23 years with a time of 15 minutes, 40 seconds, as well as senior Khari Johnson, who took 15th in 16:29, and senior Alex Wulfhurst, who finished 17th in 16:37.
First Flight lost its top two finishers to graduation. Zach Hughes placed fourth in 16:03, and Joseph Davidson took seventh in 16:09.
“First Flight lost some big seniors, and that is a good thing for us, but they will still be good, even with those losses,” Bulfer said.
Croatan brings back its top four finishers.
Elliott Kleckner claimed third in 16:02 as a sophomore, while fellow sophomores Cooper Kleckner and Colten Rodriguez finished 27th and 28th, respectively, with Kleckner timing in at 17:02.49 and Rodriguez at 17:02.57. James Wallace put up the best time of any freshman at the 2A state championship in 17:12 to take 32nd.
“I think those four could finish in the top 10 to 12,” Bulfer said. “Elliott could win it all. We’ll see. Other kids are out there running really well. There is definitely a lot of competition out there, but I would love to see these guys win it all.”
In addition, freshmen Trey Austin and Matthew Quispe and sophomore Caleb Jordan have looked strong in offseason workouts.
There are 23 boys on the team that has been working out since June 1. The runners showed up for the first day of official practice Wednesday, which is about the time the season would normally be wrapping up at the state championship.
“Only the indoor track runners understand how cold it is to run in the winter,” Bulfer said of the new schedule that will end in late January. “It’s unbearable when the wind picks up. And we need to get used to it, because when we go to the state championship, it’s going to be a lot colder there.”
The girls squad also looked strong at last year’s 2A state championship, finishing eighth.
The Cougars return the majority of that lineup but did suffer a significant loss when Kamryn Waldram transferred after a freshman campaign that saw her take 36th in the state in 21:05.
“She was great for us,” girls coach Rico Quispe said. “She was always pushing Ava (Beikirch) in practice and in meets.”
Beikirch placed 25th in 20:35 as a sophomore after winning both 1A east regional and 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference titles. Waldarm was the league runner-up. Samantha Hall had a standout freshman campaign, taking 45th in 21:19 at the state meet, as well as fourth at the regional.
Emma Morton, who took seventh in the conference, and Claire Nickson also return.
“We have those four, and they are strong, but we don’t have the depth yet,” Quispe said. “And we’re not as consistent as we should be.”
There are just 14 runners on the girls side this season.
Alexa Coates returns for her senior year. The team also includes sophomores Audrey Kirkwood, Ashley Kirkwood and Olivia Beckham, and freshmen Lillian Beckham and Emily Hayes.
“I think everyone is in the same boat as us with lower numbers,” Quispe said. “I think we can hopefully win the conference and do well at regionals. Going to states would be great.”
The girls team has been dominant at the regional and conference levels in recent years, winning three consecutive regional crowns, six in the last eight years and 13 in 22 years as a program, as well as seven straight conference crowns.
