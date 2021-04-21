PITTSBORO — A couple of turnovers deep in Northwood territory proved the difference Friday night for the West Carteret football team in a 17-0 loss.
The seventh-seed Patriots ended their season in the first round of the 3A state playoffs with a 5-3 record.
“The guys fought hard, played hard, it just wasn’t our night,” coach Daniel Barrow said. “It came down to a few plays. It was a good season. I thought our team was going to be pretty good, and it was.”
The second-seed Chargers moved to 6-2 and will next host third-seed Havleock (8-0) for the right to advance to the regional final.
Trailing 10-0 in the second quarter and driving deep into Chargers territory, the momentum suddenly shifted for the Patriots when Northwood’s Will Lake scooped up a West fumble and took it 75 yards the other way to make it a three-score contest.
“I don’t know if we had 20 yards up to that drive,” Barrow said. “And now we’re starting to click offensively, and we’re rolling a little bit and hoping to make it a 10-7 game going into halftime. Next thing you know, it’s 17-0, and versus that team, that is a mountain.”
For a team built on outstanding defense and special teams, 17 first-half points were more than plenty.
Northwood held four teams to 12 points or less this season, winning 7-6 against Chapel Hill (5-2) and a 10-7 versus Orange (3-3).
The Chargers marched 54 yards on 10 rushing plays to start the night, capping it off with a 1-yard touchdown run on a keeper by quarterback Cam Entrekin to make it 7-0 with seven minutes left in the first quarter.
Northwood kicker Aidan Laros, who has signed a scholarship with Florida International, then booted an impressive 48-yard field goal on the next possession to give the team playing its first home playoff game in 11 years a 10-0 lead.
“That’s a game where you felt like the first team to 10 probably wins it, so 10-0 early in the first half, it felt like we really needed to climb uphill,” Barrow said. “We got behind early, which plays right into what they want to do.”
West still had a chance to make it a game on its first possession of the second quarter with quarterback Ethan McLaughlin again driving the team on the verge of the red zone, hitting Shane Graves on a 22-yard pass and Justice Dadeel on a 15-yard connection.
‘Our receivers did a good job playing against a physical secondary, and I thought Ethan made some good plays,” Barrow said.
McLaughlin then threw a pass for J.J. Montford toward the end zone, landing just ahead of the junior wide receiver, but Northwood defensive back Jack Spotz was called for pass interference.
The penalty would have given West the ball near the goal line, but after the play was over, a Patriot was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, negating the pass interference call and pushing them back even farther.
Three plays later, McLaughlin threw a pass that hit his receiver, but the ball popped up into the air and Lake was in the right place at the right time once again to intercept it.
“Every penalty is massive in a game like that,” Barrow said. “That turnover was even deadlier for us because we chewed up so much clock to get down there. That was a six-minute drive.”
The teams were pretty even in limited offensive production with the Chargers putting up 182 yards and the Patriots 150. West had 10 first downs to Northwood’s eight. The difference came in turnovers and penalties with the Patriots turning it over three times and committing 10 penalties for 58 yards, while the Chargers had just one turnover and four penalties for 34 yards.
McLaughlin went 10-of-22 for 79 yards, and C.J. Rocci led the rushing attack with 44 yards on 14 carries. The team had just one rush over 10 yards with McLaughlin running for 16 yards on one carry.
The West defense came to play. After giving up 54 yards on 10 plays on the opening drive of the game, it surrendered only 128 yards on the next 33 plays.
“I thought our defense did a great job,” Barrow said. “We gave up a 48-yard field goal after that first drive. “I thought we played well enough to win a lot of that game.”
Shayne Hester led the Patriots on defense with 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks, followed by Ethan Chambers with 11 tackles and a tackle for loss. Jaiden Rittenhouse was next with seven tackles, and Travis Barbour and Gabe Goodrick had six tackles apiece.
McLaughlin, Graves, Hester and Montford were members of the basketball team that lost 72-69 in overtime to Northwood in the 3A east regional final just seven weeks ago.
