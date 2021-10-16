NEWPORT — Another year means another undefeated league title run for the Croatan girls tennis team.
The Cougars went 11-0 in the 3A Coastal Conference this season to run their unbeaten streak in league play to 36 matches and their conference championship streak to five.
Croatan hasn’t lost a league match since the end of the 2017 season.
The team went 13-0 overall with an 8-1 win over West Carteret on Tuesday. The Cougars are 52-4 overall during the past four seasons.
The top two seeds saw the only competitive matches for Croatan.
Grace Meyer defeated Fletcher Worrell 6-0, 6-4 to move to 12-0 on the year at No. 1. Arianna Cope got by Sasha Baker 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 2 singles match.
Grace Blair improved to 13-0 on the season, and Tayla Stathem upped her mark to 12-0 with wins.
Croatan will next take part in the first round of the 3A east dual-team playoffs on Wednesday. The individual regionals will follow next weekend.
Here are results of the match:
Croatan 8, West Carteret 1
Singles
No. 1: Grace Meyer (C) def. Fletcher Worrell (WC), 6-0, 6-4.
No. 2: Arianna Cope (C) def. Sasha Baker (WC), 6-2, 6-4.
No. 3: Grace Blair (C) def. Bennett Sanborn (WC), 6-4, 6-1.
No. 4: Tayla Stathem (C) def. Clara Freeman (WC), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Annabella Botta (WC), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 6: Gentry Straub (C) def. Grace Hernandez (WC), 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Fletcher Worrell/Sasha Baker (WC) def. Arianna Cope/Tayla Stathem (C), 8-4.
No. 2: Grace Meyer/Madeline Honaker (C) def. Bennett Sanborn/Clara Freeman (WC), 8-3.
No. 3: Haley Hartman/Olivia Fails (C) def. Annabella Botta/Sara-Borden Adams (WC), 8-0.
