Carteret County
News-Times
Volleyball Player of the Year
Cammie Davis
Croatan High School
Class Senior
Digs 651
Assists 56
Kills 10
Serve Rate 97.3
Cammie Davis capped an incredible four-year varsity career with her best season yet as a senior.
The Croatan libero accumulated an astounding 651 digs. She also added 56 assists, 10 kills and served at a 97.3 rate.
Those numbers help her repeat as the Carteret County News-Times Player of the Year.
Last year, she tallied 280 digs, to go along with 17 serving aces and 37 assists.
Davis hit the 1,000-dig career mark in her senior season.
The Cougars kept a number of streaks alive in her senior campaign.
They ran their league winning streak to 56 matches, earned their fifth consecutive conference championship and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the fifth year in a row.
Croatan went 72-16 overall and 45-0 in league play during Davis’ four years in uniform.
She inherited her role when a spot opened up for Croatan a few weeks into her freshman campaign. Davis stepped in and never missed a beat as the team’s best defensive option.
The Cougars went 21-3 overall and advanced to the third round of the state playoffs that season. They went 13-1 overall in her sophomore year during the coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule and again made it to the third round.
Croatan put up an 18-6 mark in 2021 and pushed to the third round of the postseason, and this past fall went 20-6 and advanced to the third round.
