MOREHEAD CITY — Ask any county varsity prep athlete – there are benefits and drawbacks alike for playing one sport or multiple sports in high school.
There is little known on the national level how many student-athletes play multiple sports versus just one. The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has only provided statistics for one state, with Michigan reporting in 2018 that 43 percent of its prep players participated in more than one sport during the 2017-2018 school year.
However, this county’s split is further from the middle, with 31 percent of its varsity athletes playing multiple sports and 69 percent playing just one. That figure was calculated while treating cross country, winter track and field and spring track and field as the same sport. Spring sports for this 2020 season were also considered, despite the truncated schedule.
“That’s a surprise to me,” Croatan senior Lorena Montesano said. “I would have thought it was 70 percent playing multiple sports and only 30 percent playing one.”
Another Croatan senior, Zach Hoy, echoed Montesano’s thoughts.
“Most of my friends are pretty athletic, and they usually play multiple sports. Even if it’s one sport, they’ll still utilize all of their opportunities to play it year-round. I’ve been playing multiple sports since I was a kid. My parents instilled in me that it was important because it kept you active all year long.”
Hoy and Montesano belong to two sports groups that skew differently. Hoy plays football in the fall and baseball in the spring, two sports on the low side of the multiple-sport athlete population. Fifty-five percent of the county’s football players play multiple sports, while 39 percent of baseball players participate in more than one sport. The football figure bucks the national trend, with a USA Today report in 2017 showing that 71 percent of Division I men’s football players were multisport athletes in high school.
Montesano, a year-round soccer-only player, is an outlier in her group of prep soccer players, of which 59 percent play multiple sports.
“For me, soccer was the only thing I connected with at a young age,” she said. “I played a little basketball here and there, but I was a soccer kid through and through. Now I play year-round, playing with my Wilmington club team during the fall and into February when I go straight into school soccer. That works for me because I get to hone in on very soccer-specific qualities and skills. I get to perfect that specific part of my game.”
Countywide, the sport that has the largest share of multiple-sport athletes on its rosters is basketball, with 65 percent of all varsity cagers playing more than one sport. At East specifically, that number jumps to 70 percent. The only school-specific sports that rank as high are East volleyball at 71 percent and Croatan boys and girls soccer at 69 percent.
On the other end of the spectrum, just 36 percent of all cross country and track and field athletes in the county played multiple sports this season. Countywide, there are only two other sports that have less than 40 percent of its athletes playing multiple sports – baseball/softball and lacrosse. Sports at East (1A) and Croatan (2A) feature rosters of which 70 percent or less are single-sport athletes. At West (3A), however, a larger student population has led to more single-sport athletes, in particular baseball/softball (76 percent), wrestling (75 percent) and track and field and cross country (72 percent).
The figures for the latter group also contradict a national trend found in the 2017 report, in which 87 percent of Division I female runners and 91 percent of Division I male runners were multisport athletes. Ironically, once in college, athletes are often restricted to a single sport because of rigorous off-season training programs.
“From what I’ve seen, Division I schools are pretty strict about how many sports you play at the college level, West Carteret senior Jenna Reiter said. “They really want you focusing on just one.”
The cross country and track and field distance runner is committed to UNC-Greensboro, where she’s hoping a four-year concentration on running will pay off with a successful college career.
“I think there’s a benefit to transitioning to one sport in high school,” Reiter said. “If you’re trying to play in college, then you’ll be sure to improve in that particular area.”
When Reiter first came to high school, she had to make a choice – focus on running or try to balance running and basketball, her second favorite sport, with schoolwork.
“I grew up playing basketball too, and that was a really hard choice for me when I got to high school,” she said. “I absolutely love basketball, but I also love running. I wound up going with indoor track and field (during the winter season).”
Freshmen aren’t often allocated to varsity teams, which explains why only 14 percent of the multi-sport athletes in the county are first-year high-schoolers. That number drops to just five percent at West. Often, however, freshmen are also coaxed to take it easy for their first year as they become accustomed to a more rigorous academic schedule.
“Counselors will usually try to encourage you to focus on one thing at a time,” East Carteret senior Grant Nelson said. “But coach (Tod) Morgan was also pretty encouraging of us playing multiple sports and enjoying the physical benefits that came with it.”
The largest share of a single class in the multiple-sport category went to seniors at 32 percent, but there are factors other than age that direct student-athletes to play one or more sports.
“I missed the cutoff date for basketball season as a freshman, so I ended up going into the offseason workout program for baseball,” Hoy noted. “I wound up just sticking with that for the rest of my time in high school.”
If not cursory reasons, sometimes an injury forces the hand of a prep athlete.
“I had a shoulder injury, so I couldn’t play basketball my junior year,” Nelson said. “That rest definitely helped when baseball came around, though. I had time to strengthen my arm and hone in on baseball only. It’s good to play multiple sports, but it’s also not a bad thing to take some time and focus on your priorities.”
With football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring, Nelson was a three-sport athlete for two years, a rarity in the county. This year, only 4.6 percent of varsity athletes played three sports. Only three of the 780 varsity athletes in the county played four sports, and just one played five.
Nelson’s injury two years ago forced him to rest in between the bookend fall and spring seasons, a smart choice for a ballplayer in a time when arm rest is becoming more and more popular. At East, in particular, only 44 percent of baseball and softball players play multiple sports, but that often comes with a break in the cold-weather months.
“In the baseball community, playing one sport is pretty prevalent with travel ball,” Nelson said. “I like to switch it up, though. I think there are different skills and different mentalities that can come with playing different sports. They work to help each other too. Football workouts go a long way into my development for baseball.”
Tommy John surgery is prevalent in ballplayers who specialize or participate in a single sport such as baseball for three seasons within a year, even at the high school level. Sometimes rest is crucial to ensure future arm health at college or beyond.
“I do know people that play spring ball and fall ball, but they try to do something else or nothing during the in-between to get some rest or diversify their activities,” Hoy said. “Even if they’re just going to the gym, it’s a chance to give their arms a rest.”
Rest in between seasons is not an option for certain two-sport, or obviously, three-sport combinations. For those transitioning from basketball in the winter to baseball in the spring, extra time may be needed for the muscle memory to kick in.
“I have multiple friends who were on the basketball team and they made the playoffs,” Hoy said. “They had to transition to baseball the very next week and they were a little bit rusty. But if you’re playing multiple sports, you’re typically able to undergo change pretty seamlessly. Sometimes it takes an extra week to shake off the rust, but that’s it.”
Then there are the student-athletes who play multiple sports in the same season. It’s rare, but it often involves pairing a running sport with another team sport. Croatan senior Ally Roth, the only county athlete to play five sports (winter track and field, soccer, basketball, volleyball and swimming) did the unthinkable this season with two all-conference honors in the same season – one in basketball and another in winter track and field – while also swimming in the same winter season. Two years ago, East alum Beau Studebaker impressively balanced winter season sports basketball and wrestling.
“We have some people who do track and field and soccer at the same time,” Reiter said. “They’re running hard in track practice and then going to soccer practice and keep running. I don’t know how they do that.”
Montesano added, “My soccer friends really, really wanted me to play basketball this season. It would have been fun, even if I never played, but I had a lot going on and couldn’t squeeze it in (with club soccer). It’s cool to see what they do year-round on a daily basis, though.”
Playing sports, one or many, takes time, and time spent in athletics carries different opportunity costs for each student-athlete. Practices can take 10 or more hours per week of each student’s time, not to mention time spent during games or in off-the-field workouts.
“The only drawback of playing multiple sports is I don’t have very much free time,” Hoy said. “But I’d much rather be playing sports and hanging out with my friends than not playing sports and going to watch. I have no regrets for the amount of time I’ve dedicated to high school sports over the last four years.”
The size of an athletics friend group also depends entirely on the size of the team or teams.
“I have friends in football, friends from basketball and friends from baseball,” Nelson said. “It’s different groups that I’ve gotten close to, and that’s something I really appreciate that.”
Montesano added, “There are advantages and disadvantages to both sides. When you play multiple sports, you make a broad friend group and you have a bigger sports family. You also have a few extra choices when it comes time for the recruiting process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.