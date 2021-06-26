SNOW HILL — Katie Sink earned a third-place finish in the 2A east regional tennis meet to earn a spot in the state competition.
The Croatan senior defeated Greene Central’s Hinson Britt 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match on June 19 at Greene Central High School.
Sink eased past Washington’s Mary Emma Holscher 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals and got by Clinton’s Bailey Spell 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.
She began the tournament with a 6-0, 6-4 victory over First Flight’s Emily Yurasek in the first round.
Sink captured the 1A/2A Coastal 8 Conference title in the previous week.
She toughed out a 6-2, 6-4, 10-0 win in the final over teammate Jocelyn Chiavola on June 10 at Jacksonville Commons.
To advance to the championship match, she cruised past Dixon’s Taylor Wool 6-1, 6-0 in the semifinals and Southwest’s Payton Hughes 6-1, 6-1 in the first round.
Croatan’s Grace Meyer and Mia Raynor also qualified for the state tournament after previously earning a league title.
The doubles pair lost 6-3, 6-3 in the regional third-place match to Northeastern’s Ellie Hornthal and Zoe Pureza.
They were knocked to the consolation round after falling 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 in a spirited semifinal match versus Greene Central’s Kaylee Tucker and junior Venancia Miller
Meyer and Raynor beat Dixon’s Katie Scribner and Morgan Wool 6-2, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and blanked Beddingfield’s Abby Edmundson and Jessica Farmer 6-0, 6-0 in the first round.
The duo won the Coastal 8 Conference tournament crown, edging teammates Tayla Statham and Arianna Cope 2-6, 6-2, 10-6 in the championship final.
