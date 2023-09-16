NEWPORT — The Croatan girls tennis team continued to roll in 3A Coastal Conference play with lopsided wins over White Oak and Dixon.
The Cougars improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the league with a 9-0 victory over the Vikings and an 8-1 triumph over the Bulldogs.
Those two teams each fell to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the Coastal.
The victories were commonplace for Croatan. Five of its seven wins have been by 9-0 or 8-1 scores.
Olivia Fails and Sophia Tinoco each stayed perfect on the season with 8-0 records.
Fails took 6-0, 6-0 triumphs over White Oak’s Brook Hallett and Dixon’s Rachel Scribner, respectively, at No. 5 singles.
In No. 6 singles, Tinoco defeated White Oak’s Samata Sok 6-1, 6-0 and beat Dixon’s Mackenzie Hann 6-0, 6-1.
Grace Blair had a tougher time in No. 2 singles versus Dixon, winning a 6-4, 6-3 match over Brynlee Dodurft to move to 7-1 on the year.
Marissa Falcone worked the hardest for her victory in the contest with Dixon’s Sydney Jenkins in the No. 3 match, surviving a 6-3, 4-6, 10-6 contest. Falcone is 6-2 this season.
The Cougars will take on West Carteret on Tuesday in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the league. The Patriots are 3-0 in the Coastal and 4-0 overall.
Here are results of the matches:
Croatan 8, Dixon 1
Singles
No. 1: Arianna Cope (C) def. Bella Farias (D), 6-0, 6-2.
No. 2: Grace Blair (C) def. Brynlee Dodurft (D), 6-4, 6-3.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Sydney Jenkins (D), 6-3, 4-6, 10-6.
No. 4: Haley Hartman (C) def. Brinley Drayna (D), 6-1, 6-1.
No. 5: Olivia Fails (C) def. Rachel Scribner (D), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Sophia Tinoco (C) def. Mackenzie Hann (D), 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
No. 1: Olivia Fails/Sophia Tinoco (C) def. Bella Farias/Brinley Drayna (D), 8-2.
No. 2: Brynlee Nodurft/Sydney Jenkins (D) def. Haley Hartman/Savannah Lanto (D), 8-3.
No. 3: Kara Marsh/MacKenzie Sampson (C) def. Rachel Scribner/Mackenzie Hahn (D), 8-1.
------------------
Croatan 9, White Oak 0
Singles
No. 1: Arianna Cope (C) def. Kamryn Gorbea (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 2: Grace Blair (C) def. Megan Farrelly (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 3: Marissa Falcone (C) def. Gabrielle Short (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
No. 4: Haley Hartman (C) def. Bailey Busby (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 5: Olivia Fails (C) def. Brook Hallett (WO), 6-0, 6-0.
No. 6: Sophia Tinoco (C) def. Samata Sok (WO), 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
No. 1: Kara Marsh/MacKenzie Sampson (C) def. Brook Hallett/Gabrielle Huerena (WO), 8-1.
No. 2: Savannah Lanto/Alara Pugh (C) def. Bailey Busby/Brynlie Barfus (WO), 8-3.
No. 3: Jesse Gray/Estrella Barajas (C) def. Caroline Hodgins/Emily Fright (WO), 8-2.
