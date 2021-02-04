OCEAN — The Croatan lacrosse team had a chance to send its season opener to overtime with a possession in the final minute.
The Cougars didn’t get a good shot on goal and suffered an 8-7 loss to Jacksonville.
“We had a chance,” Croatan coach George Benson said. “You want to see the goal happen there, but they’re going to grow. You’re either winning or you’re learning. We learned tonight.”
The young squad looked to be in good shape midway through the third quarter with a 5-4 lead but surrendered four straight goals.
Croatan freshman Ethan Eifert then scored with 10:27 to in the fourth quarter, and sophomore Gus McLellan cut the deficit to one with 9:19 remaining.
“It’s a frustrating game, but when I take a step back, I’ll see some good things,” Benson said. “We dominated the ground balls, we had better time of possession, and we’ve got some young kids.”
There are 11 underclassmen on the Cougars’ 16-player roster, including five freshmen and six sophomores. McLellan had three goals in the game and sophomore Caden Barnett an assist. Senior Kiernan O’Connell also scored three goals.
The coronavirus pandemic-amended schedule has played havoc on the roster this year. Boys soccer is running concurrently, and football practice begins Monday. Attackman Will Barker was missing from the opener as he finishes out the swimming season.
“The effort was great,” Benson said. “We’re not super deep, and this game is so exhausting. They played some ironman tonight. I was really proud of them.”
The Cardinals also benefited from an underclassman’s effort as Alex Kennedy shined in goal with 11 saves, including a big stop at the end of the third quarter.
“He did a great job, for his first time at the varsity level,” Jacksonville coach John DeRosa. “He did awesome.”
DeRosa praised his defense, however, he stated his offense had some work to do.
Junior Logan Kennedy led the way with a strong performance, scoring four goals.
He then looked for his teammates in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, and other players got in on the scoring. Stevie Shoulders found the net at the 11:40 mark, and Josh Russell found pay dirt with 10:55 remaining to make it an 8-5 game.
“You expect goals from a guy like that,” Benson said. “What hurts is when he starts dishing, because he is going to draw the defense every time.”
Croatan will next host New Bern (2-0) on Wednesday.
