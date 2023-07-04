Last week, I gave some stats about North Carolina’s ocean fishing piers dotting our 300 miles of beach.
So why the popularity?
Fishing piers offer fishing options: “vertical” options, that is “football vertical,” I mean, from the shoreline of the beach often out to 1,000 feet from the shoreline. It allows you choices to target the fish that YOU want to catch, ranging from the beach surf zone with its panfish out to the far end of the pier where the king mackerel and other large predatory fish can be targeted.
Let’s take a walk out on the pier and find some fish. Although there are no lines of demarcation, no Mason-Dixon Line, I like to conceptually divide the pier into zones, say “beachography” so to speak, for the purpose of targeting specific fish species. What are those zones? Who lives there? How do you catch them? Let’s start from the beach and work our way out, here are my pier zones: beach/swash, suds, slough (the deep), sandbar (where appropriate), post sandbar (the deeper), kingland (the deepest).
There are also some specialty zones of note: the pier support pilings, the cleaning table (aka feeding table), reef balls or other intentionally fish attracting debris and the dreaded broken pier bits and pieces of days past.
So, who lives where?
If we start at the swash zone, Zone-0, where the wave action washes up. There aren’t many catchable fish there, but there is fish food – coquina clams, worms and the Sisyphean mole crabs, also known as sand fleas. All these edibles wash into the suds, or Zone-1, the breaking waves of the surf zone, where a number of hungry bottom-feeding fish await an easy meal. These fish include sea mullet, pompano, red and black drum and even flounder.
Many of our beaches have a sandbar that may be 100 feet or ever 100 yards from the beach proper. Between the beach and the outer sandbar is an area of deeper water called the slough, or Zone-2. The slough is feeding grounds for many fish, but most frequently includes the suds fish like sea mullet, the drums and flounder along with speckled trout, especially in the fall, croakers, blowfish, especially in the spring and late fall, pigfish, along with skates and rays. In the fall when we get a traditional “mullet blow,” that is the mass emergence of finger and striped mullet from our backwaters on the heels of a chilly northeast wind, almost all predators will join the slough feeding fest now, including Spanish mackerel and bluefish and south-going speckled trout, along with the puppy drum and flounder. It’s a wondrous sight to see, millions of mullet and hungry predators at their tails.
Around the edges and sometimes on top of the sandbar, we can occasionally see some pompano and red drum, and once we pass the bar and get to the post-bar Zone-3, we can target many of the panfish, including spots, sea mullet, croakers, sand perch and pigfish. By the way, there have been a lot of pigfish this year. We also in the spring and fall fish for the puffers that travel in large schools, put up very little resistance but are some of the best tasting fish in the sea … aka sea squab or chicken of the sea, and rarely get any respect. We also start to find better numbers of Spanish mackerel and bluefish in this zone too.
Before I go any farther, there is a seasonal bent to which side of the pier to fish on due to the pattern of the migration of various fish species. Many fish go north in the spring and back south in the fall, so in the spring, the pier sharpies fish the south side of the pier and the north side of the pier in the fall.
On piers that are on south-facing beaches, like on Bogue Banks, remember west is south and east is north! Also, a number of fish like spots and sea mullet come in to feed on a rising tide and move back out on a receding tide, and this can be even more pronounced at night. Many fish have excellent night vision and are heavy feeders at night or low-light conditions, including bluefish, Spanish and speckled trout.
We are now up to Zone-4 or “kingland” where, as Shel Silverstein would say, the sidewalk ends, maybe 1,000 feet from where we started. Here we find a plethora of predators working the deeper water often, 15 to 20 feet in depth. This is where the majority of the bluefish, big and small, and Spanish mackerel are caught, along with false albacore and sometimes gray and speckled trout, and in recent years, even blackfin tuna have made an appearance. Often the false albies, blues and Spanish are found in large schools blitzing the diminutive glass minnow baits around the pier, and “kingland” becomes a hardhat zone with sharpe-tooth fish being slung over the railings, along with projectile lures with sharp treble hooks flying everywhere.
So, I called this Zone-4 “kingland.” To fish this zone, you need a king mackerel pass, and this is where the big fish get targeted. Anglers with anchor rods, heavy-duty fighting tackle and light-tackle, bait-catching gear are set up to target the big fish – king mackerel, tarpon, cobia, crevalle jacks, barracuda and Hatteras blues on king rigs with live bait. Other fish that have been caught in “kingland” include tripletails, spadefish and ladyfish. This end of the pier is also a great location to observe natural wonders of the sea. Bogue Inlet Pier in Emerald Isle has an observation deck rising above the pier out near the end of the pier. Sea turtles, dolphins, ocean sunfish, cownose and manta rays and even humpback whales are sometime visitors out at the end of the piers.
Finally, there are what I call the specialty zones which may include pier pilings, submerged broken-off pilings and maybe even reef balls added as fish attractors. The pier pilings from spring into fall are often the feeding grounds of sheepshead, and that can be in close to the beach but more often pilings in the deeper water. These munchers and crunchers eat the barnacles, small crabs and other stuff that clings to and live on the pilings. And don’t forget the fish cleaning table which acts like a chum bucket to attract anything from sharks to flounder. In the fall, the sharks rule, especially during the fall spot run. Talk about watching Mother Nature and the cycle of life and the ocean’s food chain!
---------------------
We are now into July, and after some coolish spring weather, it’s hot out there and the pier fishing is slow with your best options early, late or in the dark of night.
O-o-o-o-h, that’s scary!
Although the piers are slow, there has been finally some increased action reported in the Bogue Banks surf, and even in areas NOT around inlets. The pompano have shown, along with some decent sea mullet and summer spots, as well as some low-slot red drum in areas not far from the eastern ocean access in Emerald Isle. This is along with some cases of early morning Spanish and blue blitzes. Spanish to 29 inches have been reported from the beach. Oh, I almost forgot, there are lots of flounder too.
Speaking of which, the BIG news is that the 2023 Recreational Flounder season announced for Sept. 15-29 (WOW, we are s-o-o-o lucky!). The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced that the 2023 recreational flounder season will open at 12:01 a.m. Sept. 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. Sept. 29. The season will open with the following provisions for both the recreational hook-and-line and gig fisheries: a one-fish per person per day creel limit and a 15-inch total length minimum size limit (from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail).
And harvest of flounder with a Recreational Commercial Gear License will be prohibited. The commercial southern flounder seasons will be announced in a separate news release.
For more information, see the Division of Marine Fisheries’ Southern Flounder Amendment 3 Information Page.
---------------------
Near-beach activity has also been very good with Spanish and blues, kings, some over 40 pounds in sight of the beach and mahi have been caught near Keypost and Station Rocks, just offshore.
Maybe they like the sargassum weeds that blew in recently. Did you see the 40-pound king caught at the Morehead City Port wall on a live pinfish? Indeed, some king mackerel tournaments have been won with big fish caught in the turning basin!
FYI, the really big Spanish are currently being caught on live baits from Cape Lookout to the close-in reefs AR-315 and 320 and over the rocks out of Bogue Inlet.
---------------------
Inside fishing has held up well in the heat.
Good catches of reds and specks, still on topwater baits, as well on popping corks with live shrimp or minnows continue to be reported along with the old drum in the Neuse/Pamlico rivers and New River area.
In the Emerald Isle marshes, decent red drum catches are reported with the hot bait being the new strong squid flavored 4-inch Keitech Easy Shiner (www.keitech.co.jp). I’m trying the electric shad color. The greenish ones are also working well. They are selling out at The Reel Outdoors in Emerald Isle, so check them out.
Stopping at Cedar Street Monday morning to get my water temperatures, I did see some nice croakers being caught there. Although specks and reds are often the main targets, the black drum and sheepshead fishing continues to be excellent with slot and above black drum, along with sheepshead up to 8 pounds being caught. Crabs of various flavors, live shrimp and sea urchins are all top baits.
By the way, July is king tides month from July 2 to 5, and also July 30 and 31. Also be ready for Aug. 1 to 3 and at the end of the month from Aug. 27 to 31 will be king tide territory.
---------------------
Now for the fishing piers.
Again, iffy weather, not many fishing on the piers in the wind and heat. With muddy water, it’s been somewhat of a slow week on all the local piers, but now the water has cleared on the northeast wind.
Oceanana Pier reports a slower week on the bottom, but blues on fire late last week.
Bogue Inlet Pier again was slow all last week, especially bottom fishing. Spanish are getting bigger, and sharks are all over the king rigs. So far this season, they have landed seven kings to 40 pounds and reported a catch-and-release 80-pound (estimated) tarpon. Oh, did I mention the sharks!
Seaview Pier reports pompano, black drum, trout, some big Spanish and big blues. Spotted around the pier were sniffing but hook-shy cobia and lots of tarpon strikes with some hookups. No kings.
Surf City Pier reports blues, trout, few mullet and summer spots and also no kings.
Jolly Roger Pier reports not much was going on with sea mullet at night and blues during the daytime.
---------------------
Offshore still has an excellent mahi bite, and the wahoo are starting to heat up as well.
BOGUS NOTES
1) Check me out at www.Facebook.com/Dr.Bogus.
2) Log onto my website at www.ncoif.com. It’s now better than ever.
