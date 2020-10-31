MOREHEAD CITY — During a month when downtown would normally be crawling with N.C. Seafood Festival visitors, the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships did its best to replicate a tourist bump last weekend.
Close to 60 teams of drivers, throttlemen and crew for the Offshore Powerboat Association event descended on Morehead City for the second time in a month, thrilling onlookers aboard dozens of boats in Bogue Sound.
The weather took a turn for the worse on Sunday, Oct. 25 with consistent rain and overcast skies, but races went on as usual.
“As long as we can see what we’re doing and they have the safety boats on the water, we can go,” Miss GEICO throttleman Steve Curtis said that morning. “The rain doesn’t change the conditions that much. It’s going to be fairly flat ’cause we’re in the inlet.”
Miss GEICO was one of 10 division winners at the world championship event. The boat, driven by Travis Pastrana and Brit Lilly, won the Class 1 category against just one other boat.
Knucklehead Racing of St. Clair, Mich. was the lone entrant and winner of the Vee Extreme division. Jackhammer was the top boat in the Super Stock, Sun Print in the Modified Vee, Done Deal in the Stock Vee, Team Woody in Class 3, Old School in Class 4, Tunnel Vision in Class 5, Rum Runner in Class 6 and Chug It in Class 7.
The world championship race is the second OPA event to take place in Morehead City, following the 42-boat Crystal Coast Grand Prix from Sept. 11-13, headquartered at Jack’s Waterfront Bar. The Grand Prix event hadn’t taken place in Morehead City since 2012.
“A lot of people stepped up to help it come back,” Jack’s owner Jeff McCann said when informed by the OPA that they wanted Morehead City to host the championships. “We’ll definitely host another race here. I don’t know if it will be the World Championships, but it could be the National Championships. We’re working on it.”
Ultimately, Morehead City became the site of the OPA World Championships when the Englewood Beach Waterfest declined to host it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We appreciate Morehead City so much,” OPA Vice President Nick Smith said. “Your town is amazing, people are awesome, and you have some awesome water to tear up. Thanks for having us.”
There were changes to this year’s Morehead City races due to the novel coronavirus, as well. In the past, the port has served as the primary viewing area for onshore spectators, but COVID-19 concerns kept the facility closed to the public this year. That left less than a handful of spots along the waterfront where onlookers could catch a glimpse, making boaters the only true spectators along the water.
Jeffrey Mayo of Newport said on social media, “It would be nice to be able to see the races better if you don’t have a boat.”
Sheila Smith of Kinston was on the waterfront Friday when boats departed from the docks en route to the race start position.
“It would be nice if I could see them” she said, “but I’m glad we could see them right here before they went. They’re very loud. My husband would have loved it if he was here.”
For those who did get to watch the races in person and for those watching live on TV, there was a dramatic moment or two. During Sunday’s final race in the Super Stock division, the LPC boat flipped. After the restart, the Phase 5 boat also flipped.
Here are full results of the race:
Class 1
1st – Miss GEICO, 200
2nd – Talisman, 180
Vee Extreme
1st – Knucklehead Racing, 200
Super Stock
1st – Jackhammer, 190
2nd – Phase 5, 156
3rd – STR, 153
4th – Floyds1921.com, 140
5th – FJ Propeller, 139
6th – Wicked, 139
7th – LPC Racing
Modified Vee
1st – Sun Print, 200
2nd, 151 Express, 180
3rd – Marker 17, 162
4th – Defiance, 146
Stock Vee
1st – Done Deal, 200
2nd – LSB Racing, 180
3rd – N. Myrtle Beach RV Resort, 162
4th – Typhoon, 139
5th – Nobody’s Business, 119
6th – Fastboys, 118
7th – You Gun Learn, 116
8th – Wazzup, 101
9th – Speed Marine, 91
Class 3
1st – Team Woody, 200
2nd – Strictly Business, 180
3rd – Reindl Powerboats, 162
Class 4
1st – Old School, 171 (tiebreaker)
2nd – Typhoon, 171
3rd – Team Woody, 139
4th – Reindl Powerboats, 126
5th – Cuss & Fuss/Seven Saturdays, 119
6th – Absolutely Not, 118
7th – Snow Blower, 100
8th – Tsunami, 100
Class 5
1st – Tunnel Vision, 171
2nd – Agora Day Spa, 159
3rd – Hungry Howie’s, 156
4th – All Fired Up, 154
5th – Reindl Powerboats, 153
6th – Team Woody, 121
7th – Bronx Phantom, 112
8th – Shoreline Plumbing, 66
Class 6
1st – Rum Runner, 200
2nd – Deception, 171
3rd – Wicked, 154
4th – Money Monster, 149
5th – Yabba Dabba Do, 132
6th – Moderation, 119
7th – Offshore Outlaw, 119
8th – Gallagher, 96
9th – PG Turf.com, 86
10th – Reindl Powerboats (green), 74
11th – Reindl Powerboats (red), 35
Class 7
1st – Chug It, 181
2nd – Evil Ways, 166
3rd – Team Progression/Shadow Pirate, 163
4th – Jackhammer, 154
5th – Goofin’ Round, 143
6th – Mini Gini, 119
7th – Nauti Boys, 102
8th – The Punisher, 96
9th – Squeegee Clean, 59
